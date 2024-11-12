Microsoft launches AIForMYFuture to equip 800,000 Malaysians with AI skills by end-2025

PETALING JAYA: Microsoft has launched “AI for Malaysia’s Future” (AIForMYFuture), an initiative aimed at equipping 800,000 Malaysians with skills in artificial intelligence by the end of 2025, it was announced at the Microsoft Cloud and AI Summit Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

AIForMYFuture supports broader efforts by the government to upskill and reskill the Malaysian workforce and ensuring a robust talent pipeline for AI-related jobs. This includes working closely with Malaysia’s soon-to-be-launched National AI Office (NAIO), led by the Ministry of Digital, in advancing the AI agenda through cross-sector collaborations.

“When public and private sectors collaborate in AI transformation, then AI can truly scale in Malaysia – from the agriculture sector in the north to the semiconductor industry in Penang as well as businesses in urban centres and entrepreneurs across the nation – resulting in smart economic hubs and a conducive AI ecosystem – one which fosters local innovation, creates opportunities and enables employability – and, ultimately, delivering benefits for businesses and the rakyat,” said Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

Microsoft Malaysia managing director Laurence Si said Microsoft’s 2024 Work Trend Index found that 84% of Malaysian knowledge workers are already using AI at work, signalling a strong opportunity to channel the enthusiasm into widespread impact.

“The launch of AIForMYFuture reinforces our commitment to equipping Malaysians with the skills they need to be part of Malaysia’s AI economy and contribute to the country’s AI-powered growth journey,” he added.

Through AIForMYFuture, Microsoft will collaborate with a broad cross-section of stakeholders including government, industry, education and civil society to drive AI skilling opportunities at all levels of society. It will offer tailored learning experiences for diverse groups of people – from government officials and civil servants, professionals in key industries, teachers, students, underserved and marginalised communities, to general job seekers and employees looking to upskill.

As part of the initiative, Microsoft will work with multiple partners, including Biji-Biji Initiative, HRD Corp, International Women’s Federation of Commerce and Industry Malaysia (IWFCIM), Jobstreet by SEEK, MyDIGITAL Corporation, National TVET Council Secretariat, and Talent Corporation Malaysia Bhd.

The AIForMYFuture commitment builds on Microsoft’s recent skilling initiatives in Malaysia, including the success of providing digital skills to more than 1.53 million Malaysians by 2023, as part of the Bersama Malaysia initiative. Earlier this year, Microsoft introduced the AI TEACH Malaysia programme with Biji-Biji Initiative to equip TVET educators and students with AI skills. To ensure inclusive skilling, Microsoft is also partnering with IWFCIM for the Ready4AI&Security programme, supporting women in building careers in AI and cybersecurity. As of October, more than 73,000 people have benefited from these programmes.