Mihas@Dubai sets target of RM1 billion in export sales

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia International Halal Showcase (Mihas) will extend beyond local borders with its debut overseas, known as Mihas@Dubai, to leverage Dubai’s status as an entrepot city and a key hub for the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) market for the import and distribution of Malaysian-made goods to regional countries.

Investment, Trade, and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the export sales target for Mihas@Dubai is RM1 billion and expressed confidence that Malaysian companies taking part will achieve this target.

“Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) plans to organise Mihas at the international level in other countries such as China and Europe in the future besides in Dubai,” he said, adding that the Investment, Trade, and Industry Ministry (Miti) has been mandated to lead Malaysia’s participation in the Osaka World Expo and the Economic Pillar for Malaysia’s chairmanship of Asean next year.

“These engagements present opportunities for halal industry players to expand their global footprint through business matching programmes that Matrade will coordinate,” Tengku Zafrul said at the opening ceremony of Mihas 2024 today.

He said domestic companies are invited to join through various Asean-related programmes in Malaysia and at the Osaka World Expo, which will take place over six months from April to October 2025, to explore a wide range of international business opportunities, particularly in Japan.

Tengku Zafrul noted that Malaysia’s halal export value in 2023 reached nearly RM55 billion, marking the second consecutive year it has surpassed the RM50 billion threshold.

The food and beverage category was the largest contributor to halal exports, with a value of RM29.37 billion, an increase of 5% from RM27.84 billion recorded in 2022, followed by halal ingredients, cosmetics and personal care, palm oil derivatives, the chemical industry, and pharmaceuticals.

Matrade chairman Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said Mihas@Dubai aims to tap into the Mena market, which boasts a population of over 200 million, while also targeting the vast market in the African region.

“With Mihas having established itself as a strong brand, now is the ideal time to extend its presence beyond Kuala Lumpur.

“Malaysia seeks to become the regional and global halal champion by offering high-quality products and services through the Mihas platform,” he said.

Reezal Merican said Mihas also aims to tap into the broader market in China, where there is a significant demand for halal products.

He said many companies in China have expressed interest in collaborating with Malaysian experts in the halal sector.

“Mihas is also planning to expand its market penetration in Europe. With Matrade recently opening an office in Paris, it aims to tap into the broader European market to boost halal exports,” Reezal Merican said.

To recap, Matrade, in March this year, expanded its trade commissioner office in Paris (Matrade Paris) to enhance and strengthen trade relations between Malaysia, France, Spain, Portugal, and Monaco.

Tengku Zafrul, officiating at the event, highlighted the many opportunities for collaboration and partnerships between France and Malaysia. He emphasised France’s importance as a trade partner and its role as a gateway to the European Union and Francophone North Africa.

Matrade Paris will be vital in fostering collaborations between Malaysia and the markets under its coverage.

Additionally, it extends support to facilitate business connections with French overseas territories such as Reunion, Mayotte, Guadeloupe, Martinique, French Polynesia, and French Guiana.

For Mihas 2024, Matrade is organising its Knowledge Hub programme as part of its thought leadership initiatives.

The Knowledge Hub will serve as an important platform for Malaysian exporters to enrich their industry insights, as well as exchange ideas to better understand and capitalise on the evolving global halal market.

Reezal Merican said the Knowledge Hub will bring together industry experts, policymakers, and business leaders to offer insights on sourcing requirements, opportunities, challenges, and the latest trends reshaping the global halal market.

“The global market for goods and services is projected to reach US$5 trillion (RM23.54 trillion) by 2030. This underscores the potential for Malaysian companies to be part of the global halal supply chains.

“Therefore, during Mihas 2024, we are dedicated to using the Knowledge Hub programme to equip our companies with the necessary knowledge and tools to seize the growing opportunities in the global halal market,” Reezal Merican said.