Malaysia condemns Israeli airstrikes on Doha as aggression

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia condemns in the strongest possible terms the Israeli airstrikes on Doha, Qatar, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said this wanton act of aggression is a blatant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and a grave breach of international law.

“It recklessly endangers civilian lives, strikes at the very heart of a sovereign capital, and threatens to inflame an already fragile region,“ he said in a Facebook post today.

Malaysia stressed that by targeting Qatar, a nation central to mediation and dialogue in the Middle East, Israel has shown utter contempt for peace and diplomacy.

“Such an assault is indefensible and intolerable.

“Malaysia stands in full solidarity with Qatar and calls on the international community to hold Israel accountable for this outrageous aggression,” said the Prime Minister.

Yesterday, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported that Qatar strongly condemned the Israeli attack that targeted residential buildings housing several members of the Hamas Political Bureau in Doha, calling it a blatant violation of international laws and norms and a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents.

In a statement, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said security forces, civil defence and relevant authorities immediately began addressing the incident, taking necessary measures to contain its repercussions and ensure the safety of residents and surrounding areas. - Bernama