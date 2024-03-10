Mimos outlines plans to accelerate blockchain and AI adoption in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Mimos Bhd, a government-owned technology company, has outlined its plans to accelerate the adoption of blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in Malaysia.

Mimos strategic ICT director Shamsul Anuar Abdul Wahid said Mimos is pioneering work on MyDigital ID system and is at the forefront of exploring synergies between these transformative technologies.

He highlighted blockchain’s potential to address three core areas, which are problem-solving, capability enablement and the creation of new business models.

“The most obvious is the problem-solving approach. Beyond that is the capability enablement. We can integrate new capabilities into existing systems, or even introduce entirely new business models,” he said at Malaysia Digital Tech Adoption Summit: Blockchain organised by Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) today.

He said Mimos acknowledged significant barriers to blockchain adoption, with implementation challenges identified as a major obstacle, accounting for 30% of the issues.

“From a recent survey data, 30% of respondents identified core barriers to blockchain adoption,” noted Shamsul.

To overcome these hurdles, Mimos is leveraging AI to streamline the integration of blockchain with legacy systems.

“Using predictive analytics and automated code generation, the company aims to help organisations navigate the complexities of blockchain implementation while minimising migration risks. AI is here. If you don’t embrace it, someone else will,” Shamsul said, stressing the urgency of adopting these technologies to maintain competitiveness.

He recommended that Malaysia should leverage AI platforms to deliver solutions that are more accurate and efficient.

Shamsul further said that Mimos is also building the infrastructure necessary for widespread blockchain adoption.

“The company is spearheading the development of a national blockchain platform, which will offer a range of services, including AI-powered predictive analytics, to facilitate seamless integration and adoption.

“We’re not just building a blockchain network, we are creating infrastructure akin to highways and petrol stations, enabling anyone to use it. MyDigital ID is a key amplifier that will boost adoption and broaden use cases,” he said.

By providing a centralised, regulated, and sustainable blockchain ecosystem, he remarked that Mimos aims to amplify the adoption of blockchain across various industries in Malaysia.

“This aligns with the government’s broader digital transformation agenda and positions the country as a regional leader in the convergence of blockchain and AI.

“As businesses navigate this rapidly evolving technological landscape, Mimos’s holistic approach to integrating blockchain and AI could pave the way for a more seamless and efficient digital future for Malaysia,” Shamsul remarked.