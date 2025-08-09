Leaders on the Walk connects students with top execs for mentorship

OVER 300 students and young professionals joined top corporate leaders for the inaugural ‘Leaders on the Walk’ programme at Perdana Botanical Garden.

The event transformed the historic garden into a five-kilometre open-air mentorship space.

Experian Malaysia organised the initiative to bridge generational gaps and reduce power distance between leaders and emerging talent.

More than 20 C-suite executives shared career insights and personal stories in an informal setting.

Experian Malaysia Country Head Chua Chai Ping said the programme aimed to create a level playing field for mentorship.

“People always say that leaders don’t walk the talk, and I say now leaders will go on that walk,” she told Bernama.

She highlighted the need for aspiring professionals to access C-suite leaders directly.

The event was held in conjunction with Merdeka month as part of Experian’s community-focused initiatives.

Chua described it as more than a one-off activity, envisioning a long-term mentorship ecosystem.

Partners like GBS Networking Circle and PIKOM–GBS Malaysia supported the programme.

Participant K. Mathura, 29, praised the relaxed environment for learning from senior leaders.

“I had so much fun learning from our mentor while walking. It was brilliant,” she said.

UTAR student Wong Xin Yi, 23, said the walk humanised corporate leaders.

“I realised we are on the same level. We get to learn from each other,” she added.

The event was backed by major firms including TalentCorp, HSBC, Shell, and BASF Asia-Pacific. - Bernama