Love scam cons Penang woman out of RM2.33 million via WhatsApp

GEORGE TOWN: A factory programme manager was deceived into losing RM2.33 million in a love scam involving a man posing as a Singaporean businessman.

Penang Acting Police Chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin confirmed the 53-year-old victim met the suspect through her aunt in February 2023.

The victim was introduced to the suspect, known as Perry Chan, who claimed to reside in Ottawa, Canada.

All communication between the pair occurred exclusively via WhatsApp, with no face-to-face meetings.

In March 2024, the suspect claimed to operate an electric grip installation business with the Oman government.

He convinced the victim to transfer funds for raw materials, citing unstable internet access in Oman.

The victim accessed his account and made transfers, only to later learn the transactions failed due to cross-border issues.

The suspect then requested advance payments for bank charges, promising full reimbursement.

Between March 28 and August 18, 2024, the victim transferred RM1.936 million into nine local bank accounts.

In September 2024, the suspect allegedly deposited a US$404,500 cheque into a fake Heritage Asset Bank Oman account.

A supposed bank officer then demanded additional payments to release the funds.

From September 25, 2024, to July 4, 2025, the victim paid RM399,407 across five more accounts.

Mohd Alwi stated investigations are ongoing to track the suspect and recover the lost funds.

Police urge the public to verify online relationships before sending money. - Bernama