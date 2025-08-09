MITI to develop steel standards for buildings in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) will collaborate with relevant agencies to establish standards for steel use in buildings.

Deputy Minister Liew Chin Tong announced the initiative today in response to feedback from architects.

Architects have expressed challenges in working with steel due to standard-related concerns. While concrete remains a cost-effective choice, steel offers durability, lighter weight, and easier repurposing.

Liew highlighted steel’s advantages in reducing lifecycle wastage during a recent industry dialogue. The discussion included architects, engineers, and steel industry players to explore wider adoption of steel in construction.

He emphasised Malaysia’s strong manufacturing and service capabilities during his tenure at MITI. Strengthening horizontal linkages between industries can foster mutual learning and innovation.

“With the right dialogue and inputs from industry players, we can create the conditions for innovation to flourish and reshape industries,” Liew said.

The initiative aims to enhance sustainable building practices while supporting Malaysia’s industrial growth. - Bernama