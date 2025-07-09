Mindmatics, Nexcore form cyber security ties

PUTRAJAYA: Mindmatics Sdn Bhd, an expert in developing defence electronic systems (DES), has formed a strategic partnership with Nexcore Technology Co Ltd – a renowned company specialising in AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, advanced encryption systems, and communication technologies.

The purpose of this collaboration is to merge Mindmatics’ expertise in defence electronic systems with Nexcore’s AI technological innovation to develop the Next Generation AI Multi-source Communication Box.

This collaboration also focuses on enhancing secure data exchange through the integration of post-quantum cryptography (PQC), ensuring that communications remain protected even against future quantum computing risks.

This strategic partnership emerges at a time when integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into cyber defence is essential to combat increasingly sophisticated and constantly evolving cyber threats.

Mindmatics director Abdul Wahab Sulaiman emphasised the urgency of this collaboration.

“As cyber threats grow increasingly sophisticated, traditional security measures are no longer enough to ensure protection.

“The future of cyber defence hinges on AI’s ability not only to counter threats, but to stay ahead of them.

“Our solutions go beyond reactive measures; they autonomously anticipate, adapt, and neutralise risks, providing nations with a decisive edge in the digital era,” he stated at the Cyber Defence and Security Exhibition and Conference (CYDES 2025) held at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre.

He further elaborated, “Mindmatics is at the forefront of this new era, offering a state-of-the-art solution that combines real-time AI-driven encryption, predictive threat analytics and adaptive machine learning.

“By leveraging these advanced technologies, our new solutions can detect and neutralise risks before they emerge, providing robust security for classified and operational communications – even against the most advanced cyber threats,” he said.

The AI-powered development implemented in the Next Generation AI Multi-source Communication Box and Cyber Defence System will significantly enhance and strengthen AI capabilities within local Malaysian companies, ensuring that technology is tailored to meet the country’s operational requirements and security environments.

This advancement will not only strengthen the country’s technological sovereignty but also build expertise in integrating AI into defence and cybersecurity applications.

Through this collaboration, Mindmatics and Nexcore are positioning Malaysia at the forefront of intelligent defence technologies by leveraging AI as a critical cybersecurity tool and a transformative capability across all defence system domains, ensuring the nation’s readiness and resilience to confront both current and future security challenges while positioning Malaysia as a leader in the regional and global defence technology landscape.