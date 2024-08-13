Minetech receives RM36.79 million Letter of Award

KUALA LUMPUR: Minetech Resources Berhad’s , wholly-owned subsidiary, Coral Evergreen Sdn Bhd, has secured a Letter of Award (LoA”) from Puncak Utara Sdn Bhd.

The contract, valued at RM36.79 million for the project for upgrading sewage system and related works in Perbandaran Ketengah Jaya, Bukit Besi and Seri Bandi Phase III, located in the Wilayah Ketengah, Terengganu Darul Iman.

This major project entails the enhancement of the sewage system and associated infrastructure in the Ketengah Jaya, Bukit Besi, and Seri Bandi areas. The project is set to begin on July 29, 2024, with completion anticipated by June 13, 2027.

Minetech executive chairman, Abang Abdillah Izzarim (pic) said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this contract by Puncak Utara. With Ketengah being a respected government agency, this project not only strengthens our portfolio but also enhances our credibility in the industry. Looking ahead, Minetech will continue to actively secure major projects and expand our footprint in the infrastructure sector, including civil engineering and water treatment. We are also looking forward to explore future opportunities in Sarawak, where we aim to drive growth and deliver positive results.”

Minetech looks forward to a collaboration with Puncak Utara, driving the project towards timely completion and setting new benchmarks in the infrastructure segment.

Minetech has been actively expanding its project portfolio. In July alone, the company secured two notable contracts totalling RM20.15 million. These include a project from MyVilla Development Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Mah Sing Group Bhd, for the upgrade and construction of an external road and drainage system in Mukim Batu, Kuala Lumpur, and a contract for road and drainage works at Banting Industrial City in Kuala Langat, Selangor. This reflects Minetech’s continued dedication to growth and excellence in the infrastructure sector.