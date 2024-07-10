Ministry invites applications to fill key positions in National Artificial Intelligence Office ahead of launch

PETALING JAYA: The Digital Ministry will launch next month the National Artificial Intelligence Office (NAIO) that is set to shape Malaysia’s AI future and enhance its regional influence.

Ahead of the launch, the ministry is inviting applications for key leadership roles.

NAIO will be incubated within MyDigital Corporation, an agency under the Digital Ministry, during its setup phase. The office will focus on advancing Malaysia’s AI capabilities.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said: “NAIO will be instrumental in shaping Malaysia’s AI landscape, driving innovations that benefit the rakyat, the government, and industries.”

By promoting cross-sector collaboration, he added, NAIO will position Malaysia at the forefront of AI development and adoption, both nationally and regionally.

Application for leadership positions, including CEO, AI Policy Lab director and AI Innovation Exchange director, are now open until Oct 11.

Key priorities for NAIO include completing the AI Technology Action Plan (2026-2030), establishing a regulatory framework for ethical AI use, and fast-tracking AI adoption across key sectors.