MISC, Gentari to jointly explore shipping and floating solutions for clean ammonia

PETALING JAYA: MISC Bhd, a global leader in energy-related maritime services, has entered into a strategic collaboration with clean energy solutions provider Gentari Sdn Bhd, through Gentari Hydrogen Sdn Bhd, to jointly explore the development of integrated shipping and floating solutions for clean ammonia, targeted for completion earliest by 2027.

Leveraging MISC’s shipping and floating solutions expertise with Gentari’s focus in clean hydrogen and ammonia production, this partnership represents a shared commitment to deliver end-to-end solutions that streamlines the clean ammonia value chain while setting new benchmarks for sustainable energy transport.

MISC president and group CEO Zahid Osman said, “This partnership is not only about creating solutions for today but also about building the foundation for tomorrow’s low-carbon maritime ecosystem. The solutions we are developing with Gentari Hydrogen will be game-changing for the maritime industry, offering integrated approaches that enhance efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. Together, we will drive innovation in the way clean ammonia is transported globally and enhancing Malaysia’s standing as a forward-looking maritime and energy hub.”

Gentari chief hydrogen officer Michèle Azalbert said, “This collaboration marks an important step in laying the foundation for a robust clean ammonia value chain, subsequently enabling quicker decarbonisation in hard-to-abate sectors. By developing innovative ammonia shipping solutions, we are addressing critical infrastructure needs and paving the way for ammonia to become a key energy carrier in the global transition towards a sustainable future.”

The collaboration agreement was signed by MISC business development, new energy division head Wong Zun Haur and Gentari Hydrogen marketing and sales (SEA) head Nizam Ahmadi Shah Abd Hakim.

Through a comprehensive joint study, the strategic collaboration aims to strengthen the infrastructure needed for ammonia transport, enabling the broader energy sector to meet demand for alternative energy sources; and offer end-to-end logistics, transport, and infrastructure solutions for clean ammonia, a vital component of the future energy mix, particularly for sustainable power generation and industrial applications.

Marking a significant step toward supporting the global energy transition, the partnership underscores both parties’ commitment to harnessing clean ammonia’s potential and championing sustainable energy pathways and driving progress toward a low-carbon future.