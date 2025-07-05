MBDK and 99 Speedmart target 700 blood bags for HTAR in Klang

KLANG: The Royal Klang City Council (MBDK) and 99 Speedmart Retail Holdings Bhd have joined forces in a blood donation campaign aiming to gather 700 bags of blood for Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR). The initiative seeks to support the hospital’s monthly requirement of 3,000 blood bags, ensuring all blood types are available for patients in need.

MBDK Mayor Datuk Abd Hamid Hussain emphasised the importance of continuous blood donations, calling it a life-saving mission. “This is the second series of blood donation drives by 99 Speedmart, following last year’s success where over 620 bags were collected. While HTAR’s blood supply is stable, we cannot be complacent as each bag expires after 40 days,“ he said during the campaign launch.

99 Speedmart Chief Operating Officer Yong Eng Kwang expressed confidence in meeting the 700-bag target, noting that most donors are company employees based in Klang. “With 8,000 staff in Klang branches and 25,000 nationwide, this goal is achievable. However, we also welcome the public, especially Klang residents, to participate,“ he added.

The campaign highlights the ongoing need for blood donations to sustain medical supplies. Authorities urge more people to contribute, reinforcing the community’s role in healthcare support.