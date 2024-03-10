Moomoo launches US options trading in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: Moomoo Securities Malaysia Sdn Bhd has become the first platform in Malaysia to offer US options trading, marking a major milestone in the Malaysian financial market.

With the introduction of US options, Moomoo Malaysia is offering investors the ability to trade options on some of the world’s largest and most prominent companies listed on the US stock exchanges. This new feature will allow users to diversify their investment strategies, hedge positions and gain more control over their portfolios by leveraging options trading strategies.

According to Moomoo Malaysia’s recent Retail Investor Sentiment Survey, 33% of Malaysian investors are actively looking to global markets as part of their strategy to diversify their portfolios, while 37% of Malaysian investors are focusing on high-growth sectors such as technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and finance, especially in global markets like the US. With US options trading now available, Moomoo provides a timely and effective solution for Malaysian investors to gain exposure to the world’s largest market, offering them the tools to navigate both local and international financial opportunities.

Moomoo Malaysia CEO Ivan Mok said that they are thrilled to be the first in Malaysia to introduce US options trading.

“This is a transformative step for the local investment landscape, giving our users access to sophisticated financial tools typically available in more mature markets.

“With the ability to trade options on major US companies, our users can now tailor their investment strategies to both protect their portfolios from volatility and capitalise on global growth sectors like tech and AI,” he said.