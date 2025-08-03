MADANI govt boosts farmers, breeders & fishermen welfare - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The Madani government remains committed to uplifting farmers, breeders, and fishermen through strategic support and empowerment, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced.

Highlighting their pivotal role in national food security, he stressed the need for federal-state synergy to advance modern agriculture and the blue economy.

“I emphasised the need for strong synergy between the Federal Government, state governments and relevant agencies in strategically focusing on the development of the modern agricultural sector and the blue economy for the people’s wellbeing and environmental sustainability,“ Anwar said in a Facebook post.

Reflecting on his tenure as Agriculture Minister four decades ago, he noted the enduring resilience of these groups.

“That experience shaped a deep understanding of the hardship and resilience of farmers, breeders and fishermen who serve as the backbone of national food security.”

Under the 13th Malaysia Plan, the government aims to enhance agrofood productivity and rural competitiveness.

Anwar, also Finance Minister, added, “The MADANI Government is committed to ensuring that every agricultural policy, programme and aid initiative is implemented comprehensively and effectively.” - Bernama