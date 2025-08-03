Jellyfish incident at Teluk Senangin competition highlights safety oversight

IPOH: The recent open water swimming competition at Teluk Senangin in Lumut, where around 40 participants were stung by jellyfish, was organised without prior consultation with local authorities.

Perak Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affairs and National Integration Committee chairman A. Sivanesan stated that the event organiser, a private company from outside Perak, failed to seek guidance from relevant agencies such as the Malaysian Maritime Department regarding potential hazards.

“The organiser is a private company from outside Perak. We did not know about the event... even the sports and health executive committees did not know about it,“ Sivanesan said during a press conference after the presentation of a Fundus Camera at Royal Club Ipoh.

He emphasised that this incident serves as a lesson for external organisers to coordinate with authorities before holding activities in unfamiliar locations.

The competition, held yesterday, resulted in multiple participants requiring hospital treatment due to jellyfish stings.

Among those affected was Raja Azlan Muzzaffar Shah, the son of the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, who participated in the 3-kilometre men’s junior category for ages 12-19.

Sivanesan confirmed that two injured participants have been discharged from Manjung Hospital, while others treated as outpatients remain in stable condition.

Authorities have yet to announce further action regarding the oversight. - Bernama