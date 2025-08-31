Mpire Global proposes to change name to Greentronics Technology

PETALING JAYA: Mpire Global Berhad is proposing to change its name to Greentronics Technology Berhad, subject to shareholder and regulatory approval.

In a statement, the company said the proposed name change reflects the group’s commitment to sustainability, innovation-led growth and environmental, social and governance-aligned practices, while also aligning with the established Globetronics Technology brand identity.

Executive chairman Datuk Goh Soo Wee said: “Over the years, our group has built experience across property development and construction, fleet management solutions and even in our earlier days in furniture manufacturing. These journeys have shown us how industries transform and where structural gaps remain.

“One such gap is in waste management and recycling, which remain underdeveloped in Malaysia. As sustainability becomes more critical, we see both a need and an opportunity for us to contribute by exploring sustainable, technology-driven solutions that support the national circular economy agenda.”

He added that while the group will continue to strengthen its core businesses in property development and construction and fleet management solutions, it has always been on the lookout for new opportunities that enhance long-term shareholder value.

“With Globetronics Technology Berhad now a substantial shareholder, the alignment in brand identity under the proposed name Greentronics Technology Berhad reflects a broader shift towards technology-driven and sustainability-focused businesses, including our intention to venture into the waste management sector,” said Goh.

The group believes waste management is not only a commercial opportunity but also a national imperative. Malaysia generates around 39,000 tonnes of solid waste daily, with recycling rates just over 31%, still short of the government’s 40% target by 2025. Landfills are nearing capacity and could be fully saturated by 2050 without intervention.

To address this, the government is implementing the Circular Economy Blueprint (2025–2035) and plans to roll out waste-to-energy plants across all states by 2035. These initiatives, combined with growing private-sector participation, are expected to drive robust industry expansion, with the Malaysia waste management market projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% between 2025 and 2031.

Goh said this repositioning under Greentronics Technology represents more than a change of name – it is a strategic step towards aligning the group with Malaysia’s long-term sustainability agenda.

“Our focus will be on harnessing technology, automation and data-driven systems to deliver efficient recycling and waste solutions that reduce landfill reliance, support renewable energy initiatives and create new economic opportunities. In doing so, we aim to generate sustainable returns for our shareholders while contributing tangible benefits to society and the environment,” he added.

Upon completion of the required approvals, the new name will be reflected across all corporate documents and communications, marking the beginning of Greentronics Technology’s journey towards becoming a leader in sustainable, technology-driven industries.