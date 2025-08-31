AKPK promotes financial independence at National Day parade 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: The Credit Counselling and Debt Management Agency (AKPK) presented a unique interpretation of true independence through its participation in the 2025 National Day parade today.

AKPK’s decorated float served as a visual representation of the agency’s slogan “AKPK, Your Reliable Financial Partner” according to an official statement.

The float’s front section featured a symbolic “tree of life” with branches representing key financial wellbeing aspects including income, spending, loans, investments, protection and retirement.

This tree symbolises how wise financial management forms the foundation of a stable and resilient life that is essential for financial wellbeing.

The slogan at the front embodies AKPK’s role as a faithful listener and empathetic guide that recognises financial challenges as human issues requiring holistic approaches.

The back of the float displayed colourful tower blocks showing AKPK’s services alongside bank logos within its cluster that symbolise a strong financial ecosystem for public wellbeing.

Side panels highlighted AKPK’s philosophy ranging from nurturing financial discipline from a young age to enjoying wellbeing during retirement years.

This reflects the agency’s commitment to ensuring financial independence for all generations from students to retirees according to the statement.

AKPK implements Three Financial Therapies in line with the Malaysia MADANI spirit that prioritises caring for the people.

First therapy involves financial education delivered to communities, workplaces and schools that equips people with practical knowledge for cash flow management.

Second therapy provides free financial advisory services through one-on-one sessions that analyse financial situations and offer tailored solutions.

Third therapy features the Debt Management Programme that acts as a lifeline for those facing serious debt problems through holistic restructuring.

AKPK chief executive officer Azaddin Ngah Tasir stated that the most valuable national legacy involves creating a financially literate generation rather than material wealth.

True independence means people having the discipline and confidence to control their financial future according to his definition of financial independence.

The agency remains committed to empowering all society levels to chart their financial future wisely through these comprehensive services. – Bernama