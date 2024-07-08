MSAM 2024 poised to be engaging investment and educational event

SHAH ALAM: Minggu Saham Amanah Malaysia 2024 (MSAM 2024) is poised to be an engaging investment and educational event, showcasing 50 exhibitors that include the Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) group of companies, Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd (ASNB) agents, regulatory bodies and state government agencies.

MSAM 2024, hosted once again by PNB, also offers visitors prizes worth about RM1 million in total.

PNB group chairman Raja Tan Sri Arshad Raja Tun Uda said MSAM 2024 will be held over four days, a shorter period than previous editions.

“Apart from our publicity and promotional efforts, PNB will continue creating awareness and expanding MSAM’s outreach through various mini-activation programmes across Selangor,“ he said at the PNB MSAM 2024 hosting event in Setia City Mall here today.

He said there will be mini-activation programmes divided into three phases.

Activation 1 will be on Aug 10-11, involving Kapar, Meru and Bukit Raja. Activation 2 will be on Aug 17-18, involving Shah Alam, Setia Ala and Puncak Alam, and Activation 3 will be during the full MSAM exhibition at Setia City Convention Centre.

MSAM 2024 – with the theme “Uplift Your Life at MSAM”, will be held from Aug 22 to 25.

Raja Arshad said this year’s event is the continuation of PNB’s initiatives from the previous year. It will focus on elements of financial education and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics to inspire the young to pursue knowledge and higher education.

He added that MSAM 2024 has the solid support of PNB investee companies, which are also corporate partners.

MSAM 2024 corporate partners in the Rakan Premier category are Malayan Banking Bhd, SD Guthrie Bhd, Sime Darby Bhd, and SP Setia Bhd. Partners in the Rakan Utama category are Sime Darby Property Bhd, Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd and MNRB Holdings Bhd. The Rakan category features Duopharma Biotech Bhd and Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn Bhd.