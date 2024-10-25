$!Golf gear, discounts, sustainability with MST Golf at Maybank Championship

MST Golf Group Berhad is presenting a range of exclusive offers and activities for Maybank cardholders the ongoing Maybank Championship premier ladies’ professional golf tournament. Two renowned brands – TaylorMade and Under Armour, as the event’s official ball and equipment partner and official apparel partner, respectively, made their debut at the championship. This year’s Maybank Championship, held at the Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club (KLGCC), began yesterday and will end this Sunday. MST Golf is the exclusive distributor for TaylorMade and the retail partner of Under Armour. Throughout the championship, both brands offer special deals, on-ground activities and exclusive discounts at the MST Golf Arena “to elevate the experience for golfers and fun with friends and families”.

Exclusive deals at MST Golf stores MST Golf is also offering Maybank cardholders exclusive promotions throughout the Maybank Championship – 10% discount on all regular-priced items from the two brands is available exclusively at its booth in the event’s “Public Village” and also KLGCC’s Pro Shop. “Swinging up the excitement to all Malaysians, Maybank cardholders can also enjoy this special deal at all MST Golf stores nationwide from now till Nov 3,” says MST Golf. “Featuring the TaylorMade Qi10 series, Hi-Toe 4 Wedge, P7-Series and Kalea Gold to Under Armour’s Stephen Curry collection, and the fall and summer lineup, there is plenty to offer from equipment, apparel, footwear to caps! “Whether you are looking for cutting-edge equipment or high-performance apparel, now is the time to upgrade. Want to grab merchandise to commemorate the Maybank Championship? Snag the exclusive men’s and women’s apparel merchandise by Under Armour at our booth before it runs out!”