MyEG in strategic alliance to advance Malaysia’s blockchain infrastructure

PETALING JAYA: MY E.G. Services Bhd (MyEG), Mimos Bhd, Worldcoin Foundation, and Tools For Humanity (TFH) have entered into a collaboration to combine each other’s capabilities to explore the integration of Worldcoin’s advanced credential verification technology into Malaysia’s blockchain Infrastructure.

Additionally, the partnership will assess the feasibility of potential local manufacturing of Orbs, TFH’s hardware and software tools for human verification.

In October 2022, MyEG and Mimos signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on building and operating Malaysia’s blockchain Infrastructure.

The partnership aims to accelerate blockchain adoption in Malaysia by combining Mimos’ expertise in information and communication technology research and development (R&D) with MyEG’s Zetrix blockchain technology.

The strategic alliance forged among MyEG, Mimos, Worldcoin Foundation and TFH promises to revolutionise the digital landscape in Malaysia.

By combining their expertise and resources, these entities will create a synergy that will significantly enhance the security, efficiency and scalability of digital ecosystems and blockchain applications within the country.

Mimos, known for its R&D prowess, will provide the technical backbone for this collaboration. Its engineers and scientists will work to develop cutting-edge solutions that address the challenges of the digital age.

Worldcoin Foundation, with its commitment to building a more inclusive and equitable global economy, will contribute its expertise in blockchain technology. Its efforts will ensure that digital transformation’s benefits reach all corners of Malaysian society, fostering financial inclusion and empowering individuals and communities.

TFH, a technology company dedicated to building technology that helps ensure a more just economic system, will bring its wealth of experience developing digital solutions for marginalised populations. It will work closely with Mimos and Worldcoin Foundation to create innovative tools and platforms that address critical societal issues such as education, healthcare, and environmental sustainability.

MyEG, the leading provider of digital government services in Malaysia, will contribute its extensive infrastructure and expertise in delivering seamless online experiences. It will work to incorporate the solutions developed by Mimos, Worldcoin Foundation and TFH into existing government service delivery systems, ensuring that citizens can access these services conveniently and securely.

The collaboration is set to impact Malaysia’s digital economy significantly. It will enhance the security and efficiency of digital transactions, build trust in online platforms, and motivate businesses to embrace digital transformation. This, in turn, will drive innovation, create jobs, and fuel economic growth.

Furthermore, the collaboration will support the development of a skilled workforce in digital technology.

The partners in the alliance will equip Malaysians with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in the digital age through training programmes and educational initiatives.

In summary, the synergy of MyEG, Mimos, Worldcoin Foundation and TFH represents a bold step forward in Malaysia’s digital journey. It drives innovation, fosters technological advancement, and creates a more inclusive and prosperous digital economy for all Malaysians.