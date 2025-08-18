MyIPO pushes for stronger IP legal framework amid AI challenges

KUALA LUMPUR: The Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO) is intensifying its efforts to shape future policies and legislation that address the growing challenges posed by artificial intelligence (AI) in the intellectual property landscape.

MyIPO said its priority, as the custodian of intellectual property rights in Malaysia, is to strike a balance between protecting the rights of creators and safeguarding public interest, while ensuring that the country’s IP framework remains progressive, resilient, and aligned with global technological developments.

MyIPO deputy director general (operations) Yusnieza Syarmila Yusoff said the rapid adoption of AI has raised new questions about ownership and accountability in the creative and innovation space.

“Currently, IP laws recognise human creators through protection under copyright, patents, trademarks, and related rights.

“However, with the increasing use of AI in generating content, inventions, and designs, the critical issue is determining who owns the rights when a creation is produced entirely by a machine.

“Without clear ownership, it becomes difficult to take legal action in cases of infringement,” she said at the National Dialogue on Intellectual Property and Artificial Intelligence today.

Yusnieza said this challenge has prompted MyIPO to initiate broader discussions on how Malaysia’s IP legislation can evolve to remain relevant.

“The aim is to assess whether current laws are sufficiently comprehensive, and to consider whether new provisions, exceptions, or limitations are required – particularly concerning fair use and digital applications of IP.

“By driving national dialogue and engaging with industry players, academics, and policymakers, MyIPO seeks to build an IP ecosystem that not only protects creators but also fosters innovation and safeguards public interest,” she added.

She emphasised that MyIPO’s long-term vision is to establish a forward-looking legal framework that maintains robust intellectual property rights in the era of AI, thereby ensuring Malaysia’s competitiveness in the global innovation economy.

The conference, themed “Owning the Future – IP in the Age of AI”, brought together policymakers, legal experts, researchers, academics, industry leaders, and other stakeholders to examine how AI is reshaping intellectual property protection both domestically and internationally.

Discussions centred on pressing issues, including the recognition of machine-generated works, the role of AI in patent and design creation, and the continued protection of human works in a rapidly evolving technological environment.

The dialogue also served as a platform to bridge the gap between existing laws and emerging technologies, laying the groundwork for resilient IP policies that can withstand fast-paced change.

For the wider public, the outcomes of the dialogue are expected to influence how people create, trade, and use digital content.

Whether as designers, writers, entrepreneurs, or consumers, the policy directions shaped through this initiative will determine how intellectual property rights and protections for creative works and innovations are upheld in the future.

Globally, AI and IP have become central policy concerns.

The World Intellectual Property Organization (Wipo), through its Wipo Conversation series, has convened stakeholders worldwide to examine both the opportunities and challenges arising from AI.

While some countries are considering legal recognition of AI-generated works, others insist that IP protection should remain grounded in human contribution.

MyIPO believes the insights gathered from the National Dialogue will provide a strong foundation for Malaysia to develop IP policies that are forward-looking, progressive, and in step with global technological shifts—ultimately ensuring the nation remains competitive on the international stage.