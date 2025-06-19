NanoMalaysia, CIMA team up to develop graphene-enhanced concrete

PETALING JAYA: NanoMalaysia Bhd and Cement Industries of Malaysia Bhd (CIMA) have entered into a partnership to drive the development of graphene-enhanced concrete, aiming to transform Malaysia’s construction industry by addressing critical environmental and performance challenges.

The partnership also aims to pioneer the integration of nanotechnology into the construction industry, focusing on delivering concrete solutions that not only meet but exceed all key technical performance criteria.

By advancing innovation in materials science, it is foreseen that the development of a new generation of green and sustainable concrete will be designed to support long-term environmental goals while elevating industry standards.

The graphene-enhanced concrete is a groundbreaking, sustainable building material that locks in solid carbon derived from greenhouse gas atmospheric emissions.

NanoMalaysia CEO Dr Rezal Khairi Ahmad said this collaboration with CIMA reinforces the company’s commitment to bridging nanotechnology and sustainable construction.

“Graphene-enhanced concrete offers distinct advantages in reducing the carbon footprint of Malaysia’s infrastructure sector through capturing solid carbon processed from polluting gaseous emissions, while providing next-generation building materials that are stronger, more durable, and environmentally responsible.

“Ultimately, our goal is to catalyse adoption across key sectors such as ready-mix concrete, roadworks, and smart urban developments, positioning Malaysia at the forefront of green construction innovation based on this unique carbon capture approach,“ he said in a statement.

NanoMalaysia is a company limited by guarantee under the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, while CIMA is a wholly owned subsidiary of UEM Group Bhd.

CIMA not only serves as the technology recipient but also provides real-world insights throughout the research process, ensuring practical application and industry relevance. Universiti Teknologi Petronas is supporting the project with specialised research expertise.

Market forecasts highlight the technology’s potential, with the Asia-Pacific segment expected to grow from US$6.1 million in 2020 to US$18.8 million (RM80 million) by 2025 and reach US$54.9 million by 2030.

Rising demand for eco-friendly materials in urban and smart city projects underpins this growth.

CIMA managing director Hairol Azizi Tajudin said that as Malaysia’s leading cement and concrete producer, the company is ready to lead the way in sustainable construction and innovative solutions.

“This partnership reflects a continuation in our unwavering commitment to advancing low-carbon technologies and supporting Malaysia’s ambition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Through initiatives like this, we aim not only to meet the evolving demands of our industry but also to champion environmental responsibility, in line with global sustainability benchmarks.”

While challenges such as the high cost of graphene derivatives and limited production scale exist, the project aims to overcome these through intellectual property development, technology localisation and policy advocacy.