Nazri Khan makes history, first Malaysian to be crowned world trading champion

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian fund manager DDNK Holdings Sdn Bhd aims to empower Malaysians to become knowledgeable and skilled traders through reliable sources.

The initiative also seeks to assist gig workers in Malaysia in achieving income security.

DDNK executive chairman Datuk Dr Nazri Khan said competing in a high-stakes tournament against some of the world’s best traders required exceptional skills and advanced strategies. “In a fast-changing market environment with constant risks, my success was driven by precise analysis and deep knowledge of investment instruments.”

Nazri made history as the first Malaysian to be crowned the 2024 World Trading Champion at the prestigious World Cup Trading Championship. He also earned a place in the Malaysia Book of Records for Most World Cup Trading Championships Won in the Year 2024.

His achievements reflect the success of the country’s Digital Economy framework, in line with Malaysia Madani’s economic agenda, which supports the development of innovation and competitiveness on the global stage.

With this success, Nazri has proven that Malaysians can bring the nation to the global market, enhancing its reputation as a producer of top-quality traders capable of competing in international markets.

“This recognition inspires traders and investors in Malaysia to understand the importance of financial literacy through stock market classes. It proves that with determination and the right knowledge, Malaysians can excel even in the face of intense global competition,” he said.

Nazri hopes his success will encourage more Malaysians, especially the younger generation, to take trading and investing seriously as a path to success.

“With this achievement, I aim to motivate everyone, particularly young Malaysians, to view stock trading as a serious opportunity for growth. Let’s turn our dreams into reality through knowledge and hard work,” he said.

Following his success, Nazri is launching his latest seminar, Menang Saham 2.0 (MS 2.0).

Designed for both beginners and experienced traders, the programme aims to equip participants with essential market knowledge to face future challenges.

Throughout his journey in stock investment, Nazri has trained nearly 300,000 people, including participants of the Menang Saham programme.

Nazri has also launched the latest facility, the Juara Trader Dunia Hall, elevating Malaysia’s trading industry onto the global stage.

“With this new arena, we aim to attract more people to participate in the trading. This facility will also serve as the first DDNK Holdings training centre for aspiring traders in Malaysia,” he said.