Nazsoft Tech harnesses AI to enhance efficiency of Madani Digital Trade platform

PETALING JAYA: Nazsoft Tech Sdn Bhd, a digital solution provider, is banking on artificial intelligence (AI) as a core driver in improving the efficiency of its Madani Digital Trade (MDT) platform, aiming to streamline global trade connectivity for Malaysian exporters.

CEO Dr Muhammad Nazrol Zawawi said the AI-powered platform is designed to bridge market gaps, automate business matching, and provide real-time analytics to help exporters make data-driven decisions.

“AI enables 24/7 engagement between buyers and sellers, overcoming time zone differences and reducing missed trade opportunities. The system can also analyse trade trends, suggest potential markets, and facilitate seamless communication,” he told SunBiz.

He noted that the MDT platform integrates AI-driven automation, virtual exhibitions, and matchmaking features, making it a cost-effective alternative to physical trade expos. “The company believes this will help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) enhance their global market reach with minimal costs.”

Nazrol said the partnership with Matrade (Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation) further enhanced the platform’s credibility through AI-backed verification. “Through this, genuine buyers and sellers can be identified, reducing fraud risks and increasing trade efficiency.”

He said the company expects the platform to contribute an estimated 2%-5% to its annual revenue in the initial phase, as the company ramps up efforts to market and promote the platform within the industry.

“Significant investment will be required to drive adoption, but the platform has the potential to enhance trade engagement for Malaysian exporters by bridging gaps in global market access. MDT is designed to connect local exporters with international buyers more efficiently, addressing challenges such as time zone differences and language barriers,” he noted.

Nazrol said the company has invested more than RM10 million into MDT as part of its digital transformation strategy, integrating AI-driven automation, virtual exhibitions, and business-matching features to provide a cost-effective alternative to physical trade exhibitions.

He said Nazsoft is also committed to local job creation, as the company is employing home-grown technology talent across Malaysia, including Kota Bharu, Ipoh and other cities. “While our current priority remains on the domestic market, the company is open to exploring regional expansion, particularly in Asean.”

Looking ahead, Nazrol said the company has set a target of capturing at least 5% of the government digital solutions market within the next five years.

“We are focusing on enterprise resource planning and digital infrastructure development. Our goal is to provide government agencies and government-linked companies. By 2030, we aim to have at least a 5% share in this sector,” he added.

With MDT offering a centralised platform for government trade-related services, including access to export grants, Nazrol said, the company expects the number of SMEs onboarded to grow significantly. “By consolidating grants and services under one platform, we are making it easier for SMEs to access financial aid and expand globally.”