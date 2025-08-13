Malaysia unveils National Cloud Computing Policy

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reaffirms its ambition to become a leading regional cloud and digital hub by 2030 with the launch of the National Cloud Computing Policy (NCCP), a strategic blueprint that focuses on five core pillars guiding sustainable cloud adoption in Malaysia.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said yesterday this policy directly supports the objectives of MyDigital and the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint by unlocking real economic potential.

“The NCCP is fully aligned with the Malaysia Cyber Security Strategy (MCSS).

“It implements robust security frameworks to protect national data and build public trust.

“It upholds data sovereignty, ensuring Malaysian laws govern data generated within Malaysia.

“Further, it also introduces a sound regulatory framework, one that provides clear direction for stakeholders to develop specific policies tailored to their needs, while ensuring flexibility within a unified national strategy.

“This approach empowers each sector to adapt and innovate, without compromising alignment with the broader national vision.

“Importantly, this policy also places sustainability at its core,” he told delegates during the launch of the NCCP at the Asean AI Summit 2025.

Gobind said the NCCP is promoting green cloud computing practices, from energy-efficient data centres to environmentally friendly infrastructure.

Elaborating on the NCCP’s five pillars, Gobind said the policy, for the public sector, mandates cloud adoption in all government agencies, modernising infrastructure to boost efficiency, enhance transparency, and deliver faster, more reliable citizen-centred services.

For businesses, especially SMEs, the NCCP drives growth, fosters innovation, and levels the playing field through scalable cloud solutions, supported by collaboration between academia, local providers and global tech leaders.

For citizens, NCCP enhances data protection and privacy, promotes digital inclusivity for both urban and rural communities, and advocates for environmental sustainability through resource-efficient cloud practices that minimise environmental impact.

Gobind said the NCCP will evolve as technologies change, but its purpose remains constant, which enables progress, protects national interests, and uplifts Malaysians.

He envisions a nation where government digital services are faster, more affordable, and accessible – eliminating long queues for tasks such as passport renewals, licence applications, and permit processing.

“Achieving this requires building strong digital foundations, leveraging new technologies, and continuously enhancing our infrastructure to deliver seamless, citizen-focused services.

“I urge the government, industry, academia, and civil society to embrace the opportunities of cloud computing offers.

“Let us move forward together with a whole-of-nation mindset to build a digital future that is resilient, inclusive, and globally competitive,” he said.

Digital Ministry secretary-general Fabian Bigar said the NCCP,

the ministry’s first, will continuously evolve to address emerging technologies and challenges.

He said the next step is to develop a detailed action plan with clear, measurable deliverables and timelines, supported by robust governance structures and regulatory frameworks.

This plan will use predictive measures and key performance indicators (KPIs) to proactively monitor progress and adapt to the evolving technological landscape, ensuring a data-driven approach.

Fabian said the Digital Ministry is committed to a “cloud-first” approach for government services to enhance efficiency and create a trusted and secure digital environment for everyone.

He said these policies are crucial for Malaysia’s long-term economic sustainability and resilience, adding that the goal is to establish Malaysia as a leading digital hub in the Asean region, where businesses, including SMEs and startups, can leverage cloud technology to innovate and compete regionally.

“The NCCP is the foundational pillar on which Malaysia will build the future. It is with immense pride that I would highlight the NCCP’s development journey, which was a true ‘whole-of-nation’ effort.

“Our team developed this policy entirely in-house with zero external costs, demonstrating our commitment to building indigenous capabilities.

“This process involved comprehensive engagements with a diverse array of stakeholders across all sectors, including industry leaders, academia, legal advisors, and civil society representatives,” he said.

“Their invaluable input and collaboration resulted in a robust and well-informed policy that truly reflects our nation’s collective aspirations for secure, sovereign, inclusive, and sustainable cloud futures.”

The secretary-general said this policy is not just a government directive but a strategic blueprint that will guide Malaysia toward a secure, inclusive, and sustainable cloud future, positioning Malaysia as a leader in the Asean digital economy.