NCT Group earns recognition at Malaysia Top Achievers 2025

PETALING JAYA: Recognised for its leadership in driving sustainable and future-ready industrial development, NCT Land Sdn Bhd, the wholly owned subsidiary of NCT Group of Companies (NCT Group) and developer of the NCT Smart Industrial Park (NSIP), was conferred the Industry Excellence in Smart Industrial Solutions Award at the Malaysia Top Achievers 2025 (MATA 2025).

Malaysia Top Achievers (MATA) 2025 celebrates outstanding organisations and individuals whose work contributes in elevating Malaysia’s socioeconomic growth, innovation excellence, and global competitiveness.

NCT Land was awarded for its exemplary contribution to industrial development through the establishment of NSIP, Malaysia’s first certified Managed Industrial Park, which champions a low-carbon, digitally enabled industrial ecosystem.

Located within Selangor’s Integrated Development Region in South Selangor (IDRISS), NSIP is anchored on ESG principles and built to support Industry 4.0 transformation.

The park integrates smart digital infrastructure, including AI, IoT and predictive automation, alongside a comprehensive suite of sustainability initiatives such as solar-ready lots, smart mobility, green-certified buildings, and circular resource management. Its long-term roadmap targets a reduction of over 230,000 tonnes of carbon emissions by 2035.

Commenting on the recognition, NCT group founder and group managing director, Datuk Sri Yap Ngan Choy said: “We are pleased to receive this recognition at MATA 2025, which further solidifies our commitment to shaping the future of industrial development through smart innovation and sustainable development.

“NSIP was designed with that vision in mind, to create an ecosystem where technology, efficiency, and environmental care seamlessly intertwine.

“We integrate smart and green elements into our development as part of our commitment to building a township aimed at achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050, in line with the NSIP Low Carbon City Framework. Our goal is to create long-term impact through a community that contributes meaningfully to economic growth.”

NSIP has earned widespread recognition across both industry and government.

It was awarded a five-diamond rating under the Low Carbon Cities 2030 Challenge and recorded multiple entries in the Malaysia Book of Records, including as the country’s First Managed Industrial Park and the Largest GreenRE Certified ESG Industrial Park.

It also holds a GreenRE Certification (Bronze) and was recently recognised with an ESG Pioneer Award for its impactful and disciplined sustainability governance. Additionally, NSIP was named Developer of the Year at the Global Leadership Awards 2022 and received The Business Estate Award for Best Industrial Park Development at the StarProperty Real Estate Developer Awards 2024.

The recognition follows a series of recent accolades for NCT Group, including its win at the Asia Pacific CEO Sustainability Awards 2025. Launched in 2023, NSIP is targeted to hand over the first phase by end of the year. With NSIP raising the bar for smart integrated solutions, NCT Group remains committed to driving Malaysia’s industrial evolution while fostering long-term, inclusive growth for generations to come.