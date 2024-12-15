NCT Group in tie-up with MEIA to woo investors from Guangdong Province to smart industrial park in Sepang

PETALING JAYA: NCT Group of Companies, through subsidiary NCT Land Sdn Bhd, has formalised a strategic partnership with the Malaysia Enterprises Investment Association (MEIA) through the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The signing was witnessed by Selangor State Executive Council for Investment, Trade, and Mobility Ng Sze Han.

The MoU is aimed at attracting investments and fostering collaborations to accelerate NCT Group’s NCT Smart Industrial Park (NSIP) in Sepang, Selangor. The partnership focuses on connecting NSIP with stakeholders from China’s Guangdong Province through investor relations programmes. This includes promoting its value through targeted marketing initiatives, facilitating knowledge-sharing to integrate cutting-edge innovations, and building business opportunities with Foshan and Guangzhou.

NCT Group executive director Datuk Joe Yap Fook Choy said, “Our partnership with MEIA is instrumental to the development of NSIP. MEIA’s expertise in fostering trade and investment partnerships, particularly with stakeholders in China, makes them the ideal collaborator in strengthening NSIP’s position as a global industrial hub. Coupled with our commitment to streamlining business establishment processes, NSIP is fully equipped to attract and accommodate foreign investors, encouraging healthy foreign direct investment into Malaysia via NSIP. By aligning with regional development plans, the partnership ensures that NSIP remains at the forefront of industrial innovation and sustainability while creating a dynamic ecosystem for business growth and expansion.”

He added that Ng’s continuous support reflects the Selangor state government’s commitment to foster partnerships that drive industrial progress, generate quality job opportunities and solidify Selangor’s position as a hub for innovation and global investment.

MEIA chairman Million Lo Wei Hong said they are happy to partner with NCT Group on the landmark initiative.

“NSIP represents the integration of technology, sustainability, and economic opportunity. Through this MoU, we aim to drive growth, foster innovation, and position NSIP as a model for industrial excellence that attracts investments and fosters economic progress on a global scale.”

Situated within Selangor’s Integrated Development Region in South Selangor, NSIP is a pioneering industrial development that integrates advanced technologies such as Internet of Things and artificial intelligence to create a seamless operational ecosystem. With a long-term commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, NSIP is poised to become a cornerstone of industrial innovation and sustainability in the region, setting new standards for excellence in high-tech industries.