NCT Group’s 1001 Nights Hotel set to boost MICE tourism in Genting Highlands

PUCHONG: The 1001 Nights Hotel is set to be a new hub for meeting, incentive, conference and exhibition (MICE) tourism in Genting Highlands.

Pahang State Executive Councillor for Unity, Tourism and Culture Leong Yu Man said the new addition will increase accommodation capacity in the area, providing dedicated spaces for meetings, weddings and exhibitions.

“In the first quarter of 2024, Pahang recorded over 2.8 million visitors, with Genting Highlands accounting for over 1.7 million. This aligns with the aim to attract 13.5 million visitors by year-end,” she said during the unveiling ceremony of 1001 Nights Hotel today.

Leong said visitors often face difficulties finding vacant rooms in Genting Highlands. “With the introduction of the 1001 Nights Hotel, which offers over 1,000 rooms, the total room count in Genting Highlands will exceed 12,000, easing this issue.”

Developed by NCT Group of Companies, 1001 Nights Hotel, which is in the Trademark Collection by Wyndham, is part of the Grand Ion Majestic (GIM) project.

Constructed in collaboration with China State Construction Engineering (M) Sdn Bhd, GIM showcases the company’s green building expertise and advanced technologies, enhancing Genting Highlands’ status as a premier tourist destination.

Ion Majestic Hospitality Sdn Bhd corporate strategy and business development executive vice-president Tee Yih Fung said the hotel is slated for a soft opening in the fourth quarter of this year.

“The hotel is currently in the renovation and preparation process, focusing on the digital time capsule to share visitors’ stories,” he added.

NCT Group founder and group managing director Datuk Seri Yap Ngan Choy said the launch of 1001 Nights Hotel under the Trademark Collection by Wyndham is a significant achievement for NCT Group, elevating the luxury hospitality sector and Genting Highlands’ profile as a coveted destination.

GIM, with a gross development value of RM1.6 billion, will feature 178,000 square feet of retail space offering diverse shopping, exhibitions and dining experiences.

NCT Group said GIM and 1001 Nights Hotel are expected to significantly boost tourism in Genting Highlands, aligning with national tourism goals and the Visit Malaysia 2026 initiative, which aims to attract 35.6 million tourists.