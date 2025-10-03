NCT Group to adopt dynamic pricing for its Genting Highlands hospitality assets

KUALA LUMPUR: NCT Group is exploring dynamic pricing strategies for its Genting Highlands hospitality assets, staying ahead of market trends and elevating its service offerings.

The strategies include demand-based pricing, package optimisation, value-added enhancements and direct booking incentives to ensure accessibility for travellers both domestically and internationally and capitalise on peak periods.

Ion Majestic Hospitality Sdn Bhd executive vice-president Tee Yih Fung said the Wyndham Ion Majestic and the 1001 Nights Hotel, NCT Group’s premium hospitality assets in Genting Highlands, are leveraging several key strategies to drive revenue growth in this highly competitive market.

“Our affiliation with Wyndham provides access to global distribution and loyalty programmes, attracting high-value travellers. We enhance guest experiences with personalised services, advanced technology, and curated offerings for luxury seekers, families and business travellers.

“Additionally, we are tapping into strategic partnerships with travel platforms, airlines, and tourism boards to boost visibility and drive direct bookings.

“By staying ahead of market trends and continuously elevating our offerings, we are confident that NCT Group’s hospitality assets will play a key role in reinforcing Genting Highlands as a premier destination while driving sustainable revenue growth,“ Tee told SunBiz.

Tee said NCT Group has set ambitious occupancy targets for its Genting Highlands hospitality assets, aiming to maintain the rates above 70%.

This, he said, aligns with the increasing visitor numbers and the growing demand for accommodations in the area.

“The rise in leisure and group travel significantly influences NCT Group’s market positioning and strategic initiatives. To cater to these trends, NCT Group focuses on enhancing guest experiences by offering a range of amenities and services tailored to families, groups and leisure travellers. This includes luxury accommodations, event spaces, and recreational facilities that appeal to a diverse clientele,“ Tee said.

Grand Ion Majestic, with a gross development value of RM1.6 billion, features three towers with 1,885 serviced apartments and hotel rooms and 17,800 sq ft of retail space.

The first tower is the Wyndham Ion Majestic Hotel, an 850-room hotel that opened in May last year. The remaining two towers have been completed and house the 1,035-room 1001 Nights Hotel.

The design of 1001 Nights Hotel, which opened in December 2024, was led by renowned Chinese branding expert Professor Zhao Ming and adds a significant layer of appeal to the Chinese market.

Further, Tee noted that NCT Group recognises the immense potential of key markets such as China and India, particularly with the introduction of free visa entry for these countries in December 2023. He said this policy change already fueled a significant influx of travellers in 2024, with positive projections for continued growth in 2025.

“Our Genting Highlands developments are strategically positioned to capitalise on this opportunity and cater to the unique preferences of these high-potential travellers. Through our collection of offerings, we aim to capitalise on the visa exemption, along with the increase in airline capacity and flight frequencies, to attract more visitors from China and India.”

Tee said NCT Group’s Genting Highlands properties also cater to the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) market with a 1,200-capacity banquet hall that offers stunning views. It is the highest and biggest (high-altitude) such facility in the country.

“Our versatile spaces are suitable for conferences, seminars, and gala events and top-tier amenities and expert planning support them. We also enhance Genting Highlands’ MICE appeal by hosting regional events that attract international visitors,“ Tee said.

He noted that the upcoming Hard Rock Cafe at Wyndham Ion Majestic, the highest in Asia-Pacific, will strengthen Genting Highlands’ entertainment scene with a globally recognised brand.

Tee said the partnership with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts elevates accommodation options, leveraging its global network and loyalty programs to attract diverse travellers. “These collaborations combine NCT Group’s local expertise with the global reach of Hard Rock and Wyndham, enhancing Genting Highlands’ appeal as a premier leisure destination.”

When asked if NCT Group’s hospitality projects align with the company’s broader growth strategy, Tee said they are integral to it and serve as a key pillar in the diversification and expansion efforts.

“Property development remains our core business. However, we recognise the significant potential of the hospitality sector and anticipate it contributing 20% to 30% to our overall operations. These projects allow us to leverage our expertise in integrated development and create synergistic opportunities across our portfolio,“ he said.