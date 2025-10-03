PUTRAJAYA: The prosecution in Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial told the High Court today that a recent Facebook post by the former premier could be sub judice to the ongoing trial.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib told trial judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah that the two-page press statement posted last Friday on Najib’s Facebook page was “very, very improper” as it was one-sided.

“As of today, the posting has received 8,000 likes, 560 shares, and 468 comments, among other reactions adverse to the prosecution.

“The post was about the testimony of the 13th defence witness, R. Rajagopal, the former head of the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) at Bukit Aman, and 1MDB’s former chairman Tan Sri Che Lodin Wok Kamaruddin,” he added.

The prosecutor argued that the press statement should have been reported factually and clinically, without drawing conclusions.

“My Lord, previously, your lordship had warned the defence team on the same issue. The defence had stated that it would issue statements but would avoid touching on matters pending trial.

“However, this posting clearly prejudices the trial. Therefore, I request that Yang Arif issue a warning to the defence,” said Ahmad Akram.

In response, Najib’s lead counsel, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, argued that the statement was based entirely on facts and supported by the testimonies of both witnesses in court.

“I don’t understand the prosecution’s complaint, as it lacks any basis. The statement clearly states that Rajagopal’s testimony is not yet complete and will continue this week.

“When my client’s case is reported in a biased manner, the prosecution does nothing about it,” he said.

Subsequently, Justice Sequerah, who was taking notes on the matter, remarked:-

“We are trying to run the trial without too many diversions so that we can focus on the case. Perhaps, after all has been said and done, what we can work towards is avoiding making press statements about what witnesses have said before they have finished giving their evidence.” said the judge.

On Oct 30 last year, Justice Sequerah ordered Najib to enter his defence after ruling that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against him.

Najib, 71, faces 25 charges, including four counts of abusing his position to accept RM2.3 billion in bribes from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount. The hearing will resume tomorrow.