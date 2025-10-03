PM Anwar attends Ihya Ramadan programme at PETRA

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today attended the Ihya Ramadan programme at the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) here.

He arrived at 12.10 pm and was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, and Deputy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.

The programme began with a meeting between the Prime Minister and PETRA’s top management to discuss various matters, including enhancing governance, reform initiatives, and key achievements.

He then listened to a religious talk by Ustaz Nabil Ahmad from the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), titled ‘Ramadan: Syukuri Nikmat Air dan Tenaga’ before joining PETRA staff for the Zuhur prayers.

Meanwhile, the ministry said in a statement that the Ihya Ramadan programme served as a platform for the Prime Minister to engage with PETRA staff while embracing the spiritual essence of Ramadan through a knowledge-sharing session filled with blessings.