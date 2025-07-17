Gua Musang gets RM7 mln boost for recreation, public facilities

GUA MUSANG: The Gua Musang District Council (MDGM) has been allocated RM7 million for the development and enhancement of recreational areas and public facilities in the district.

MDGM president Mohd Roshdi Ismail confirmed the funding, with RM3 million coming from the state government and RM4 million from federal sources since last year.

Mohd Roshdi stated, “In addition to focusing on recreational areas and public facilities, this allocation is also used for the development of social amenities, beautification and urban cleanliness.”

One of the key projects underway is the construction of a 500-metre concrete track at Bukit Chupak, costing around RM500,000.

He added that the track is part of a larger three-kilometre climbing route on the iconic hill, expected to be completed before year-end.

Another major initiative includes the development of new ecotourism attractions at Muse Ecopark, catering to motorhome and camper van enthusiasts.

“It is expected to be completed this year and will provide convenience to travel enthusiasts and for camping activities using vehicles that have been modified into temporary living spaces,“ he said. - Bernama