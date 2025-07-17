GRS manifesto proposes 2-term limit for Sabah chief minister

KOTA KINABALU: Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) has included a proposal to limit the Chief Minister’s tenure to two consecutive terms in its manifesto for the upcoming Sabah state election.

The move, aimed at ensuring leadership renewal and preventing prolonged power concentration, was approved by the Sabah Cabinet in December 2023.

GRS deputy secretary-general Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali stated that the party is currently drafting a Bill to formalise the term limit.

However, implementing this reform requires a constitutional amendment, which needs the support of two-thirds of the state assembly members.

“The measure to limit the term of office is important to guarantee leadership renewal and avoid prolonged concentration of power. GRS believes this is among the most progressive political reforms in Sabah,“ Armizan said in a statement.

Armizan, who also serves as the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, highlighted that GRS had previously advocated for this reform before the state election.

The party’s manifesto focuses on four key pillars: Sabah First, Sabah Forward, Sabah Prosper, and Sabah United.

These principles aim to strengthen state development, improve public welfare, and enhance governance integrity.

The manifesto framework was finalised during the first meeting of a special committee chaired by Armizan, with representatives from all eight GRS component parties. - Bernama