Nestle Malaysia’s Q2 earnings boosted by strong sales momentum

PETALING JAYA: Nestle Malaysia delivered positive sales growth for the first half of 2025, driven by solid acceleration in its second quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q2’25).

In Q2’25, the company recorded a turnover of RM1.67 billion, an increase from RM1.52 billion in Q2’24. For the quarter, Nestle Malaysia delivered a higher profit before tax of RM148.6 million and profit after tax of RM112.1 million, both marking double-digit growth against the Q2’24 baseline.

The strong sales momentum in the second quarter was broad-based across brands and reflects further sales progress following successful Chinese New Year and Ramadan/Hari Raya campaigns in the first quarter.

Nestle Malaysia announced a first interim dividend of 70 sen per share, the same amount as in the prior year.

Alongside domestic sales, the company’s export business accelerated, confirming Nestle Malaysia’s international competitiveness, while continuing to leverage its role as the largest halal manufacturing hub for the Nestle Group worldwide.

In a statement yesterday, the company said this performance underscores its ability to manage margins amid sustained volatility in commodity prices through the systematic application of the Nestle Virtuous Circle framework.

CEO Juan Aranols said, “The second quarter results validate our earlier guidance of returning to healthy growth by H1 2025. Amid market volatility and intense competition, we continued to drive strong brand plans with effective execution across all sales channels. We remain committed to continue honouring the trust Malaysians place in our brands and products, always Halal-certified and proudly made in Malaysia, by Malaysians and for Malaysians.”

Throughout the quarter, Nestle Malaysia maintained its focus on the strong drivers of preference for its brands and product offerings in an evolving marketplace, namely those associated with quality, taste and nutritional relevance. In combination with its wide distribution network and best-in-class commercial execution, the company’s core products performed well, complemented by product innovations that have been positively received by consumers, helping to sustain market leadership positions.

In Q2’25, Nestle Malaysia continued to advance its environmental, social and governance efforts through impactful collaborations and sustainability initiatives. To further strengthen its commitment to responsible sourcing, the company signed a memorandum of understanding with the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) to uphold good trade and sourcing best practices that meet international requirements. Nestle further advanced its commitment to reenergise cocoa farming in Malaysia, as showcased during the Malaysian International Cocoa Fair 2025 where the company reinforced its ambition to source 10,000 tonnes of locally grown cocoa by 2034.

“Our focus remains on delivering shared value to both local communities and the environment. Each of these efforts is a step toward shaping a more inclusive, sustainable future for Malaysia,” said Aranols.

“As we navigate through the second half of 2025, we remain confident in our ability to drive solid growth momentum and profit recovery through the coming quarters,” he said, adding that they are mindful and vigilant of the geopolitical uncertainties that may impact the business environment in Malaysia.

For the six months period to June 30, 2025, Nestle Malaysia’s net profit fell to RM273.45 million from RM289.11 millionl in H1’24 although revenue rose to RM3.44 billion from RM3.31 billion in the corresponding period in 2024.