MADANI debate academy to enhance student skills at SBPs nationwide

PUTRAJAYA: The Madani Debate Academy will be introduced progressively in all fully residential schools (SBP) across the country to strengthen students’ language mastery and public speaking abilities.

This initiative aims to prepare participants for future editions of the Prime Minister’s Cup Debate Competition.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek emphasised that the academy is not just a training facility but also a platform to nurture students in presenting their ideas with confidence, maturity, and respect.

“This academy will focus on training, intellectual empowerment, and refining critical argumentation skills. Continuous practice will ensure students from all 72 SBPs gain equal access and opportunities,“ she said.

Fadhlina shared these details after attending the 50th Prime Minister’s Cup Debate Finals.

The event saw Sekolah Menengah Agama Persekutuan Kajang retaining their title in the Malay-language category, while Sekolah Sultan Alam Shah, Putrajaya, triumphed over Sekolah Menengah Sains Muar in the English-language category.

Winners from both categories received RM5,000 in cash, trophies, certificates, and iPads. - Bernama