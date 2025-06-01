Ni Hsin EV Tech gets conditional nod for token crowdfunding campaign on pitchIN’s platform

PETALING JAYA: Ni Hsin EV Tech Sdn Bhd (NHEVT), a wholly owned subsidiary of Main Market-listed Ni Hsin Group Bhd, has received conditional approval from Pitch Platforms Sdn Bhd (pitchIN) to host its token crowdfunding campaign on pitchIN’s platform.

In a Bursa Malaysia filing, Ni Hsin Group said pitchIN has submitted NHEVT’s white paper and relevant application documents to Securities Commission Malaysia for review and approval.

NHEVT has unveiled the Bixon digital token ($Bixon), marking a significant milestone in the global electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem. This initiative integrates blockchain tokenisation with green mobility, offering a solution for transparent carbon tracking and accessible EV adoption.

NHEVT managing director Khoo Chee Kong said the transformative ecosystem goes beyond EV adoption as it redefines value creation by embedding blockchain-driven carbon tracking into everyday commutes and corporate fleet solutions.

“Addressing carbon emissions transparently, $Bixon is not just a token but a benchmark for sustainable business innovation. Through this bold initiative, NHEVT is not just leading change but defining a movement where green transportation becomes accessible, rewarding, and transparent,“ he said in the filing.

In partnership with Masverse, a leading Malaysian blockchain technology specialist, the $Bixon tokenisation

is powered by MasChain, a Malaysian-built Layer-1 blockchain renowned for its security, scalability and transparency.

Coupled with pitchIN as a registered market operator ensuring compliance and inclusivity, the issuance of $Bixon creates a fully regulated, investor-friendly platform that inspires confidence and trust.

$Bixon introduces an innovative ride-to-earn programme, incentivising eco-friendly commuting while enabling businesses to transition to electric fleets with NHEVT’s zero-capex model. This approach significantly lowers barriers to EV adoption, reducing operational costs and environmental footprints while offering measurable returns for investors and stakeholders.

NHEVT’s $Bixon ecosystem directly supports Malaysia’s National Energy Transition Roadmap, positioning itself as a scalable model for real-time carbon management and sustainability goals across

industries.

By uniting EV technology with blockchain, NHEVT, Masverse, and pitchIN are charting a clear path toward a future where sustainability, innovation, and financial opportunity converge. This collaborative synergy positions NHEVT as a global player in eco-conscious mobility, fostering confidence

among communities alike.