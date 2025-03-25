Ninja Van, Esyms expand cold-chain medicine delivery

KUALA LUMPUR: Ninja Van Malaysia has signed an MoU with Esyms, a digital healthcare platform, to enhance the reach of Malaysia’s first cold-chain medication delivery service Allmeds.

While cold-chain logistics have traditionally focused on hospitals and institutional supply, direct-to-patient delivery has remained largely unaddressed.

Esyms has been bridging this gap by offering temperature-sensitive medication deliveries within the Klang Valley. Through its collaboration with Ninja Van Malaysia, Esyms is integrating Ninja Cold – Ninja Van’s cold-chain logistics service – to ensure faster, more reliable, and quality temperature-controlled deliveries, with the potential to expand beyond the Klang Valley to previously underserved areas.

By leveraging Ninja Cold’s advanced cold-chain infrastructure and certified handling protocols, this collaboration expands the range of temperature-sensitive medications that can now be safely and reliably delivered to patients at home. Millions of patients who rely on recurring prescriptions can now access essential medications such as insulin, eyedrops, and specialty injectables more conveniently, reducing the need for hospital visits and easing congestion in overcrowded healthcare facilities.

By cutting down long wait times, Ninja Van Malaysia said in a statement that this service sets a new standard for seamless, trusted healthcare delivery, benefiting hospitals, patients, and caregivers alike.

CEO Lin Zheng said: “With our extensive network and cold-chain capabilities, we are committed to enabling Esyms to scale its Allmeds service with speed and reliability. The demand for cold-chain logistics in Malaysia is growing rapidly, with the market valued at RM2.5 billion in 2023 and the Asean Cold Chain Logistics Market projected to reach RM68.54 billion by 2030. However, gaps in last-mile cold-chain infrastructure and real-time monitoring remain key challenges in ensuring the safe and timely delivery of critical healthcare products. With our advanced temperature control, real-time tracking, and certification for the handling of medical devices, we are not only ensuring the safe and efficient delivery of critical medications but also setting new industry standards for reliability and compliance.”

Meanwhile, Esyms group CEO Lam Wee Yong said they are committed to building a connected healthcare ecosystem which seamlessly links hospitals, health clinics, and pharmacies to patients.

He added that their collaboration with Ninja Van Malaysia strengthens supply chain capabilities, expands their reach, and enhances efficiency, allowing them to serve more people in need.