Ninja Van Malaysia launches 44 new international delivery lanes, extends cross-border reach

KUALA LUMPUR: Ninja Van Malaysia has launched 44 new international delivery lanes, extending its cross-border reach to 46 destinations worldwide in a move aimed at helping Malaysian businesses scale into global markets at significantly lower costs.

The new routes span Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Europe, adding to existing services to Singapore and the Philippines.

With delivery times ranging from seven to 12 days and shipping rates starting at RM70, the service is more than 50% cheaper than conventional cross-border options, making it one of the most affordable logistics solutions available to local brands.

“This launch makes the world no longer out of reach for Malaysian brands,” CEO Lin Zheng said during the event.

“With 46 international lanes, we are offering a practical and cost-effective way for local businesses to enter new markets, build a global customer base and grow with confidence. Our goal is to remove the friction from cross-border logistics so that businesses can focus on what they do best, creating, innovating and scaling.”

For Lin, the launch marks the beginning of a bigger vision: “Today is just one step but an important one, towards making Malaysia not just a logistics hub, but a launchpad for regional and international success.”

Ninja Van cross-border regional vice president Jeremy Hong said: “Our goal is simple, to eliminate the friction from cross-border logistics so businesses can scale without limits.”

While Malaysia has seen strong entrepreneurial momentum in recent years, high shipping costs, complex customs processes and limited infrastructure remain key challenges for SMEs seeking to export.

Ninja Van’s expanded network aims to close this gap by offering SMEs a cost-effective, integrated solution to ship globally.

The company’s advanced logistics platform allows sellers to manage both domestic and international deliveries through a single dashboard, without needing new accounts or system integrations. Orders can be processed within minutes, using the same workflow as local deliveries.

Domestically, the company operates a 260,000 square foot hub in Shah Alam, supported by more than 160 hubs, 5,000 pick-up and drop-off points and a fleet of 7,000 vehicles.

Regionally, Ninja Van delivers over two million parcels daily and has enabled more than 270,000 merchants to ship across borders.

Founded in 2015, Ninja Van Malaysia is part of a wider Southeast Asian network backed by marquee investors including GeoPost, Alibaba Group and B Capital Group.

Beyond e-commerce, Ninja Van is laying the groundwork to venture into new logistics verticals, including business-to-business inventory restocking and cold chain solutions, reflecting its ambition to move beyond being just a parcel delivery company.

Industry observers note that competitive shipping options are especially critical for SMEs, which often lack the economies of scale of larger corporates.

By reducing costs and streamlining processes, Ninja Van’s new international lanes may provide the boost smaller brands need to compete in overseas markets.