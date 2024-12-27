Ninja Van Malaysia offers cost-effective logistics solutions to SMEs

KUALA LUMPUR: Domestic small and medium enterprises continue to face challenges when adopting data-driven and automated logistics solutions.

One major obstacle is the high cost of implementing technology, as many SMEs operate with limited resources and find it difficult to invest in expensive logistics software and infrastructure.

To address SMEs’ logistical issues, Ninja Van Malaysia offers cost-effective solutions that scale according to business size and needs. This ensures that businesses only pay for what they use.

“Through our system, SMEs gain full visibility into their operations, enabling them to track shipments in real time. Automated reports provide actionable data on performance, helping businesses identify inefficiencies and plan their next steps. These insights empower SMEs to make informed decisions, streamline their supply chains, and enhance operational efficiency,“ Ninja Van Malaysia CEO Lin Zheng told SunBiz.

He pointed out that Ninja Van Malaysia is transforming traditional restocking processes by leveraging e-commerce expertise and agile logistics capabilities.

With a flexible approach and an extensive fleet, the company enables businesses to resupply efficiently with lower minimum volume requirements. This adaptability allows businesses to expand into underserved rural and semi-urban markets, Lin said.

“Automation plays a key role in enhancing delivery reliability. By optimising routes and strategically placing inventory hubs, Ninja Van Malaysia minimises transit times and ensures faster deliveries, even during peak seasons or unexpected market shifts.

“Additionally, the automated sort centre in Shah Alam has increased parcel processing capacity by over 50%, enabling the company to meet rising demand more effectively.”

Lin Zheng said the integration of automation and data analytics has significantly improved customer experience at Ninja Van Malaysia by streamlining logistics operations, making them faster, more reliable, and transparent.

He said real-time data and automation provide customers with accurate delivery timelines, reduced delays, and seamless communication throughout shipping. This expertise, honed in e-commerce, has also been extended to the traditionally manual restocking segment.

“Looking ahead, SMEs can expect increased integration of advanced analytics and AI across all operational touchpoints. Ninja Van Malaysia’s integrated data systems will provide real-time tracking, predictive analytics, and insights into supply chain trends.

“This proactive approach will help businesses anticipate challenges, enhance supply chain resilience, improve communication with suppliers and retailers, and adapt swiftly to market changes, fostering long-term growth and stability,“ Lin said.

Budget 2025 marks a crucial step in encouraging SMEs to adopt smart logistics solutions, with strong support for sustainability and digital transformation, he said.

The 60% investment tax allowance for smart logistics activities is expected to drive the adoption of advanced technologies like energy-efficient vehicles, route optimisation software, and delivery planning tools, reducing fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, the RM3.8 billion allocated for digitalisation and automation will enable SMEs to integrate innovative digital tools and automation systems.

“This support will enhance efficiency, foster sustainable practices, and position businesses for long-term growth in an increasingly eco-conscious market,“ Lin said.