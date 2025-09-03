Novartis reaffirms commitment towards gender equity

KUALA LUMPUR: Workplace diversity and inclusion have gained significant attention recently, but numerous organisations still recognise the benefits of fostering an environment where employees from different backgrounds can contribute effectively towards success.

As the world celebrates International Women’s Day, it is a time to reflect on progress, address persistent challenges, and reaffirm commitments to fostering inclusivity.

According to the Department of Statistics Malaysia, women make up nearly 40% of the country’s workforce, and leadership representation has been gradually increased across industries.

This success can be attributed to government initiatives, corporate commitments, and evolving workplace policies contributing to a more inclusive employment landscape.

One company at the forefront of these efforts is Novartis Malaysia, which prioritises diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) as a key pillar of its corporate culture.

With nearly 600 associates across Novartis International and Novartis Corporate Centre (NOCC) Kuala Lumpur, the organisation actively integrates gender equity into its policies and practices.

Novartis Malaysia country president Mohamed Elwakil (pic) underscores the importance of diversity in driving business success.

“A diverse workforce brings varied perspectives, enhances problem solving, and enables us to deliver impactful healthcare solutions.

“At Novartis Malaysia, we are committed to ensuring fair compensation, eliminating barriers to advancement, and fostering an inclusive leadership culture that supports all employees equally,“ he said.

At Novartis Malaysia, 67% of employees are women; female professionals hold 55% of leadership positions.

To ensure fair compensation, the company has eliminated historical salary data from job offers, conducted annual pay equity analyses, and upheld transparent remuneration policies.

Its progressive 14-week paternity leave initiative further reinforces the importance of shared caregiving responsibilities and gender equality in the workplace and at home.

Novartis Malaysia country head of people and organisation Anne Heng highlighted the company’s structured approach to gender equity.

“We have implemented policies that promote equitable hiring, conduct regular pay equity analyses, and create leadership pathways that support diverse talent.

“Our goal is to build a workplace where all employees feel valued and empowered to reach their full potential.”

Novartis Malaysia’s corporate culture is guided by the principles of being Inspired, Curious, and Unbossed.

These values empower employees to challenge norms and drive positive change.

In conjunction with International Women’s Day, the company reaffirms its dedication to fostering an inclusive and equitable workplace.

By implementing progressive hiring policies, mentorship programs, and unconscious bias training, Novartis Malaysia continues to advocate for gender equity within the organisation and across the broader business and healthcare landscape.

As part of its global commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, Novartis was the first pharmaceutical company to join the United Nation’s Equal Pay International Coalition (EPIC) in September 2018.

The firm has refreshed its EPIC Pledge in 2023 to reaffirm its dedication to ensuring DEI principles are deeply embedded throughout the organisation, reinforcing fair pay, equal opportunities and a culture of inclusivity.

Novartis Corporate Centre Kuala Lumpur (NOCC KL) head Teh Inn Joo stresses the need for continuous efforts to sustain gender equity.

“At NOCC KL, we ensure transparency in policies, advocate for equal opportunities, and reinforce our commitment to gender diversity through initiatives that create real impact,” she said.