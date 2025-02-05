NTT Data unveils integrated payment solutions suite Adaptis

PETALING JAYA: NTT Data Payment Services has unveiled Adaptis, a suite of integrated payment solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses.

Introduced at an exclusive brand launch event, Adaptis marks a strategic milestone in the company’s transformation, bringing together innovation, flexibility and regional expertise to shape the future of commerce in Southeast Asia.

The Adaptis suite of services comprises five key offerings designed to empower businesses with enhanced flexibility and efficiency.

Adaptis In-Store is suited for seamless retail transactions, Adaptis e-Commerce for secure online payments, Adaptis Financing to support business growth, Adaptis Enterprise for scalable payment infrastructure, and Adaptis VAS (value-added services) is to optimise business operations.

NTT Data group CEO and executive director Sean Hesh said Adaptis is the company’s answer to the evolving demands of the digital economy.

“Having served Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines for decades, and with over 500,000 touchpoints across these countries, we understand what businesses need. Adaptis is built to be flexible, localised, and future-ready, helping businesses scale efficiently while providing customers with seamless payment experiences,“ he said.

NTT Data head of global payments and services division, Japan, Shinichiro Nishikawa emphasised the strategic importance of this evolution, stating that “the future of payments is not just about transactions, it’s about ecosystems.

“By bringing together Asian payments industry leaders under the NTT Data umbrella, we are building a more connected, intelligent, and resilient regional commerce infrastructure. Adaptis reflects our commitment to seamless integration, localised solutions, and large-scale innovation that empowers businesses worldwide,” he said.

The launch of Adaptis comes after the acquisition of GHL Systems Bhd by NTT Data Japan in 2024, making it a wholly owned subsidiary of one of the world’s top ten global IT service providers.

In line with this strategic transformation, the company officially rebranded as NTT Data Payment Services Sdn Bhd on Nov 13, 2024, aligning with its new vision while maintaining the high standards of service that merchants and businesses have come to expect.

Following its debut in Malaysia, the Adaptis suite will be rolled out in Thailand and the Philippines later this year, strengthening NTT Data’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge payment solutions across the region.