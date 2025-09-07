O’Briens Malaysia eyes regional expansion, potential Bursa listing

KUALA LUMPUR: Sandwich cafe chain O’Briens is charting ambitious growth plans in Malaysia and the wider Asia-Pacific region with CEO Brian Pua revealing that a potential Bursa Malaysia listing is on the horizon as the company looks to double the number of outlets over the next two years.

Pua, who brought the Irish brand to Malaysia in 2002, said listing the company is one of the strategic options under consideration to take the business to the next level.

“Listing is an interesting topic. With the success of other food and beverage (F&B) players, it is naturally something we think about. It is definitely part of our roadmap to expand not only in Malaysia but across Asia-Pacific, he told SunBiz in an interview.

If the company proceeds with an initial public offering (IPO), funds raised would be channelled into expanding its cafe network, strengthening its franchise model and supporting regional growth. O’Briens currently operates 37 outlets in Malaysia, with about one-third located in hospitals and the rest spread across shopping malls, office towers and transport hubs.

Pua said the group aims to reach 60 to 70 cafes within the next two years through both corporate-owned outlets and new franchise partners. He noted that interest in franchising has been encouraging, following strong response at the recent Franchise International Malaysia exhibition.

“Expansion will make our cafes more accessible for loyal customers who enjoy our fresh sandwiches, coffee and juices,” he said.

Like many F&B operators, O’Briens faces rising input costs for raw materials such as eggs and salmon. Pua admitted these pressures have affected the chain’s pricing structure, but stressed that the company works to balance costs without burdening customers.

“We want to give value to the customer with minimum impact. Some menu items act as ‘loss leaders’ while others generate revenue, so we balance both to absorb the increases,” he explained.

The increase in the Sales and Service Tax to 8% in March has weighed on the cafe industry. Pua said the effect varies across locations, with some outlets seeing sales remain steady while others experienced a dip.

“Ultimately, it comes back to how we create value. We want customers to know that when they spend here, they are not just buying a sandwich but a meal that is fresh, natural and nutritious. You feel full, but at the same time guilt-free, because it’s healthy eating done right,” he said.

To ease cost pressures on diners, O’Briens offers membership discounts and affordable meal deals, such as sandwich-and-drink combos. “A lot of our customers are regulars, so we want them to feel the value they are getting each time,” Pua said.

He noted that adapting to Malaysian tastes has always been part of the brand’s strategy. Over the years, O’Briens has introduced menu innovations such as nasi lemak wraps and rendang chicken sandwiches, and continues to invest in research and development to localise flavours.

Pua also highlighted the growing role of delivery platforms, with online orders now contributing about 20% of revenue, up from 8% to 10% before the pandemic.

“The habit has stuck, even on weekends when families want a simple lunch at home. Delivery has doubled since Covid-19,” he said.

To build on this momentum, O’Briens is developing its own mobile app to offer customers greater convenience and loyalty rewards.

Pua is confident that the brand, which began as a small franchise at Great Eastern Mall, Kuala Lumpur, in 2002, can grow into a homegrown champion for the region after his group took over the Asia-Pacific master franchise rights in 2021.

“We are proud that the Asia-Pacific rights are now Malaysian-owned. Our vision is for O’Briens to blossom from here to other countries in the region.”

Pua said the company is open to partnering with master franchisees abroad, similar to how he started the business in Malaysia more than two decades ago. “At the end of the day, we are not just selling sandwiches. We are promoting a lifestyle of healthy eating, every bite is packed with nutrition, not just calories. That is the value we want to deliver as we grow.”