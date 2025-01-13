OCBC Malaysia bags Best Green Data Centre 2024 award

PETALING JAYA: OCBC Malaysia was named Best Green Data Centre 2024 (large enterprise green data centre category) by Green Climate Initiative (GCI) at the Malaysian Industry Government for High Technology Awards 2024 recently.

According to OCBC Malaysia chief operating officer Chong Lee Ying, the award showcases the bank’s commitment to building sustainable environments within the workplace.

“We are delighted to receive this award from GCI, as sustainability is a prime area of focus for OCBC Group, of which OCBC Malaysia is a part. This award is a testament to our environmental stewardship and commitment to a net-zero future. We look towards becoming even more sensitive to environmental care in our operations,” she said.

OCBC Malaysia comprises OCBC Bank (Malaysia) Bhd and its Islamic subsidiary, OCBC Al-Amin Bank Bhd.

The award recognises data centres that are sustainability-conscious and have taken proactive steps to reduce their negative impact on the climate and is judged by a respected panel of independent individuals.

GCI is an independent accreditation body that enhances business and environmental sustainability in data centres, manufacturing, hospitality, and transportation through innovation.

Earlier this year, OCBC Malaysia’s data centre was declared a Certified Green Computing Facility, receiving the highest-level certification of Titanium+ for green data centres – the first in the country at megawatt level – in recognition of its commitment to environmental sustainability, including efforts to reduce negative impact on the climate.

As part of OCBC Group’s goal to achieve net zero by 2050, OCBC Bank had earlier embarked on a comprehensive study to implement energy-efficient technologies and practices such as virtualisation, consolidation and use of power management tools. The end result was the implementation of cold-aisle containment, airflow optimisation, identifying of hot spots through computational fluid dynamic studies, and use of intelligent power distribution to minimise energy waste.

The bank now also uses data centre infrastructure management tools to monitor, track and analyse energy consumption of carbon emission, temperature and humidity at the data centre. With the current demand of more than 1.5 megawatt of electricity energy, the data centre continues to manage its greenhouse gas emissions without compromising resiliency.