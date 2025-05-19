Only 25% of Malaysian online sellers have intergrated AI into business operations: Lazada

KUALA LUMPUR: Despite widespread recognition among Malaysian online sellers leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) as a catalyst for improved productivity and cost efficiency, only 25% have integrated the technology into their business operations.

Lazada Malaysia chief operating officer Ángel Ramiro said that while 69% of Malaysians show strong familiarity with AI, the e-commerce platform’s studies reveal that at least one in two Malaysian sellers remains sceptical about its usefulness.

He said key barriers to entry include cost concerns, time investment and resistance to change, with nearly 67% of employees preferring familiar manual processes.

“We understand this gap and recognise that our sellers need a strong support system beyond offering powerful tools.

“Our seller learning platform, Lazada University, and the Seller Ambassador Programme, which provides peer-to-peer mentorship, are some ways we support AI adoption.

“We have also launched a playbook to help sellers assess their AI readiness and discover how they can use AI on Lazada to drive business success,“ Ramiro told SunBiz.

He said the online e-commerce platform has launched the Online Sellers Artificial Intelligence Readiness Playbook – a strategic guide to help sellers understand where they are on their AI journey and map out clear, actionable steps for adoption at their own pace.

The playbook offers sellers insight into their AI-readiness under three archetypes – AI Agnostics, Aspirants and Adepts – while highlighting operational gaps they can bridge with AI. It also outlines key AI solutions they can leverage, with direct access to resources and tutorials for maximising Lazada’s built-in AI-powered tools and features.

“AI is a key priority for us, and we are focused on closing the adoption gap by upskilling the local seller ecosystem and equipping them with powerful yet easy-to-use tools. Our digital AI solutions are designed to be genuinely inclusive for sellers across Malaysia, operating from Kuala Lumpur or a small town in Pahang.

“With only 15% of Malaysian online sellers classified as ‘AI Adepts’, most micro-entrepreneurs and rural businesses can benefit from our infrastructural and educational support,” Ramiro said.

He also mentioned that some features Lazada has launched to support sellers include AI Smart Listing, which automates product listings by generating and prefilling attributes based on images or keywords.

Paired with Smart Product Optimisation, sellers can easily refine their visuals and content within minutes.

Another feature is Lazada IM Shop Assistant (LISA), an AI-powered chatbot that enhances customer engagement and responds automatically to queries outside business hours.

Asked how Lazada is improving its last-mile delivery and fulfilment network in Malaysia to support sellers better and enhance customer experience, especially in underserved areas, Ramiro said Lazada implements best-in-class AI technology across logistics operations to optimise delivery efficiency.

Using geolocation, AI tracks orders in real-time and dynamically plans and calculates vehicle routes to ensure the most efficient deliveries, he said. “This enables us to minimise costs, reduce transit times, and enhance overall delivery reliability – ensuring a seamless experience for both sellers and customers, especially in underserved areas.”

Commenting on Lazada’s cross-border e-commerce plans, Ramiro said the platform sees strong opportunities to expand within Asean, driven by regional efforts such as the the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and Malaysia’s chairmanship of Asean this year.

“We already offer a range of tools and resources to facilitate cross-border readiness, including AI-driven features like translations that bridge language barriers, robust support programmes through Lazada University that help sellers better understand diverse customer bases and advanced logistics solutions to enable fast, accurate, and cost-efficient cross-border deliveries,” he added.

Malaysian consumers today value quality and competitive pricing, Ramiro said

“Our earlier report, Artificial Intelligence Adoption in eCommerce in Malaysia, shows that AI plays a significant role in helping buyers sift through reviews and discounts to find the best deals. Four in five Malaysians trust AI to deliver personalised recommendations aligned with their needs, often relying on chatbots, translations and visual product searches – the three most commonly used AI features when shopping.

“To help sellers meet these shifts, Lazada provides tools like Lazada Business Advisor and Lazzie Seller, which leverage AI to deliver store risk assessments, business advice, and key metrics. With actionable insights into consumer trends, inventory tips, and pricing suggestions, sellers are better equipped to build efficient and successful businesses,” Ramiro said.