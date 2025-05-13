Oxford Innotech receives Bursa Malaysia’s approval for ACE Market listing

PETALING JAYA: Integrated engineering solutions provider Oxford Innotech Bhd (OXB) has received approval from Bursa Malaysia to list on the ACE Market.

Managing director Ng Thean Gin said the approval to list on the ACE Market reflects a shared confidence in the company’s capabilities and the strategic value it brings to the engineering ecosystem and the broader equity market.

“There are exciting times ahead for OXB, and we see significant growth opportunities, particularly in the semiconductor and modular building systems sectors.

“We are thrilled to embark on the new chapter in our corporate journey as we continue pushing the boundaries of innovation and efficiency, while at the same time, helping customers streamline operations, reduce costs, and enhance productivity.”

OXB is an integrated engineering solutions provider based in Penang that specialises in precision engineering components, mechanical assembly, and automation and robotic solutions.

Leveraging its breadth of products and services, OXB serves manufacturers and assemblers across a broad spectrum of industries, including semiconductor, electrical and electronics automotive, and modular building systems.

The company’s initial public offering (IPO) entails a public issue of 143.46 million new ordinary shares and an offer for sale of 50.00 million existing shares. Collectively, these represent 27.3% of OXB’s enlarged issued share capital of 710.0 million ordinary shares upon listing.

OXB aims to be listed by the third quarter of 2025.

Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd is the principal adviser, sponsor, underwriter, and placement agent for the IPO, while Wyncorp Advisory Sdn Bhd is the corporate finance adviser.