Paragon Signature Suites Johor Bahru launches with Aurum Stay collaboration to elevate urban living

JOHOR BHARU: Paragon Urban Sdn Bhd, a member company of Joland Group, marked another significant milestone with the groundbreaking ceremony of Paragon Signature Suites Johor Bahru and the signing ceremony for its Homestay Partnership with Aurum Stay Sdn Bhd.

The ceremony was graced by representatives from both Joland Group and Aurum Stay, with a signing ceremony held between Joland Group executive director Datuk Sri Godwin Tan Pei Poh and Aurum Stay director Ng Qi Lun.

The distinguished guests attending the ceremony are Joland Group managing director Datuk Sri Edwin Tan Pei Seng, One Union Group managing director Jvel Chok Koh Jiunn, SP Sam Property Sdn Bhd business development manager Cliff Ang and AmBank (M) Bhd senior vice president and head of commercial banking (southern region 1) Ng Pix-Xie.

Godwin said the company’s collaboration with Aurum Stay represents an exciting milestone as it continues to explore innovative ways to add value to its developments and enhance property ownership experiences.

“With the upcoming completion of the Rapid Transit System Link (RTS Link) and the growing influx of domestic and international visitors, Joland Group and this collaboration are well-positioned to meet the rising demand for convenient, high-quality living and stay experiences in Johor Bahru,” he said in a statement.

Located along Jalan Abdul Samad in Johor Bahru, Paragon Signature Suites is a freehold serviced apartment development that redefines modern urban living.

Spanning 1.14 acres, the 32-storey tower comprises 484 elegantly designed units, offering two distinct layouts — Type A, a 645 sq ft unit with a 1+1 layout and one bathroom, and Type B, a 649 sq ft unit with one bedroom and one bathroom, both complete with premium fittings, including a bathtub.

Both unit types are partially furnished and are ideally suited for contemporary urban lifestyles.

With an estimated gross development value (GDV) of RM291 million, Paragon Signature Suites represents a key addition to Johor Bahru’s evolving urban skyline.

Designed for comfort and investment flexibility, the development features short-stay-friendly ownership and resort-style facilities, including a pickleball court, games room, sunken lounge and swimming pool, as well as complimentary shuttle services for residents travelling to Johor Bahru Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine Complex.

Strategically located just 5 km from the upcoming RTS Link and Johor Bahru CIQ, it offers seamless connectivity to Singapore alongside easy access to nearby cafés, grocery stores, and food and beverage outlets.

Completion is targeted for the second quarter (Q2) of 2029.

The development is supported by AmBank as its bridging finance partner, reflecting strong institutional confidence in the project’s potential.

Demonstrating strong buyer confidence, Paragon Signature Suites has achieved a remarkable sales rate of nearly 90% since its launch in Q2 2025.

Encouraged by this success, Joland Group is expanding its footprint with new developments in Tampoi, Skudai, and Nusa Sentral, underscoring its commitment to shaping Johor Bahru’s next phase of growth.

The ceremony also marked the collaboration between Joland Group and Aurum Stay, a new homestay management concept designed to elevate the living and investment experience for property owners.

Through this partnership, Aurum Stay offers an integrated suite of services encompassing one-stop property management and 24-hour guest support, interior design and renovation, and a collective revenue-sharing model — all tailored to help owners maximise returns while ensuring guests enjoy a seamless, high-quality stay experience.

This collaboration further enhances the appeal and long-term value of Paragon Signature Suites for both investors and residents.