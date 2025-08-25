Petronas Dagangan’s Q2 net profit slips to RM265.5 million

KUALA LUMPUR: Petronas Dagangan Bhd’s (PDB) net profit eased to RM265.53 million in the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, from RM276.39 million a year earlier, weighed down by weaker margins.

Revenue for the quarter fell to RM9.07 billion from RM9.84 billion, reflecting a 4% decline in average selling prices and a 1.0% drop in sales volume.

For the first half, PDB posted a higher net profit of RM559.03 million, up from RM502.43 million a year earlier, despite revenue slipping to RM18.16 billion from RM19.23 billion.

PDB declared an interim dividend of 22 sen per ordinary share for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

“The group will continue to monitor market dynamics and proactively implement relevant strategies, while remaining vigilant on costs to cushion the impact of market volatility,” PDB said in a filing to Bursa Malaysia today.

In a separate statement, PDB managing director and CEO Azrul Osman Rani said navigating the second quarter required discipline and intentionality – executing with focus on how each segment delivers value.

“Commercial remained strong by consistently meeting demand, while retail is being developed for the long term through targeted investments, loyalty-driven engagement, and a differentiated customer experience. The aim is a business that wins now and is prepared for what’s next,” he added.

Looking ahead, Azrul said PDB’s focus was on building a business that earns its place with customers every day.

“This means making smart choices, staying adaptable, and ensuring our growth delivers value that lasts, in ways that make life simpler and better for our customers,” he added. – Bernama