Petronas Carigali hits first oil at Bindu Field offshore T’ganu

KUALA LUMPUR: Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), has achieved first hydrocarbon production from the Bindu Field, located 210km off the coast of Terengganu.

This achievement on June 9 follows Petronas Carigali assuming its new role as operator of the Gas Production Sharing Contract (GPSC) effective April 1, underscoring its commitment to delivering secure and sustainable gas supply for Peninsular Malaysia.

Petronas Carigali CEO Hazli Sham Kassim said this first hydrocarbon production establishes Petronas Cari-gali’s operational readiness as GPSC operator.

“It demonstrates our technical expertise, accelerates domestic gas monetisation, and most importantly, ensures maximum value from Malaysia’s resources for the nation.

“The GPSC operations supply nearly half of Peninsular Malaysia’s gas demand, powering both industrial-scale power plants and small-to-medium enterprise manufacturers through our existing infrastructure,“ he added.

The Bindu field development comprises a new wellhead platform connected to the Guntong E production hub via a 62km pipeline.

Both the topside and substructure were fabricated locally, designed to be unmanned and powered by a solar energy system.

It is the final greenfield development commitment under the current GPSC terms, and the field is expected to achieve peak production of 75 million standard cubic feet of gas per day from two wells.

Petronas Carigali operates the field with a 50% participating interest in the GPSC, with joint venture partner ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Malaysia Inc holding the remaining stake.

Petronas Carigali remains firmly rooted in Malaysia’s upstream sector, driving commercially viable operations through strategic investments while maintaining high standards of safety, efficiency and sustainability across all assets.