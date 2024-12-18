PGB secures multiple GreenRE certifications, reinforcing commitment to sustainable development

KUALA LUMPUR: Property developer Paragon Globe Bhd (PGB) has achieved multiple GreenRE certifications for its projects, further solidifying its commitment to sustainability.

Paragon Platinum Sdn Bhd (PPSB), a wholly-owned subsidiary of PGB, has obtained the Bronze Provisional GreenRE Certification for Desa 27 Plot 3 and Plot 4.

Paragon Bizhub Sdn Bhd (PBSB), another PGB subsidiary, has also secured the Silver Provisional GreenRE Certification for its workers’ hostel, namely the PGB Hostel at Pekan Nenas Industrial Park.

Desa 27, a 27-acre freehold industrial development located in Desa Cemerlang, showcases PGB’s innovative approach to sustainable industrial spaces.

Featuring five plots of detached factories with a design-and-build concept, Desa 27 empowers tenants to customise their facilities while adhering to green building standards.

“These GreenRE certifications underscore our commitment to creating environmentally responsible developments that meet the needs of modern businesses,“ PGB executive chairman Datuk Sri Edwin Tan Pei Seng said in a statement.

“Desa 27 is a prime example of how we integrate sustainability into our projects, enhancing value for our tenants and contributing to a greener future for Malaysia,“ he said.

PGB’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond industrial developments.

PBSB is developing the workers’ hostel at Pekan Nenas Industrial Park. It will consist of four blocks of five-storey buildings with 240 units, which could accommodate up to 3,600 workers.

This recognition highlights PGB’s dedication to providing eco-conscious and comfortable living spaces for its workforce.

GreenRE certification, developed by the Real Estate and Housing Developers Association (Rehda) Malaysia, is a comprehensive green building rating system that evaluates a building’s environmental performance.

It assesses key criteria such as energy efficiency, water conservation, indoor environmental quality, and sustainable material usage.

By achieving these certifications, PGB demonstrates its alignment with ESG principles and its commitment to creating sustainable developments that benefit both tenants and the environment.

GreenRE certification enhances the value of PGB’s properties, attracts environmentally conscious tenants and investors, and contributes to a greener future for Malaysia.

PGB is committed to integrating GreenRE principles across its portfolio of developments, including its upcoming serviced apartment projects in Johor Bahru.

“Sustainability is at the core of our business strategy.

“We believe that by developing GreenRE-certified projects, we are not only creating value for our stakeholders but also contributing to a more sustainable future for Malaysia,“ Tan said.