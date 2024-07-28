Plexus breaks ground for facility in Penang, its sixth in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: Plexus Corp, a US-based global leader in partnering with companies to create products that build a better world, held a groundbreaking ceremony for its sixth facility in Bandar Cassia Technology Park, Penang, recently.

The state-of-the-art facility, named Plexus Bridgeview, spans 20 acres, encompassing 560,000 sq ft of cutting-edge infrastructure.

Plexus estimates investing RM1 billion over the next three years, signalling its commitment to growth in Malaysia and the Asia-Pacific region.

Plexus established a footprint in Malaysia more than 20 years ago. It has more than 10,000 employees across five manufacturing sites and one design centre in Penang.

The new upscale facility will enable the expansion of its semiconductor capital equipment business, supporting Malaysia’s New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030), and the ongoing growth of its business supporting leading healthcare and life sciences companies. The expansion will create opportunities for about 1,800 high-skilled jobs in the region.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said, “Plexus’ RM1 billion expansion clearly affirms Malaysia’s position not only as a preferred investment destination for tech-based MNCs, but also as a country that is serious about the swift implementation of investors’ commitments. In line with the targets of the New Industrial Master Plan 2030, this project will create a ripple effect by generating high skilled job opportunities and developing our E&E (electrical and electronics) supply chain ecosystem to serve a growing global semiconductor, and healthcare device markets. This also supports our efforts in positioning Malaysia as a regional manufacturing and services hub for Asean and Asia.”

Malaysia Investment Development Authority (Mida) CEO Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid said, “Mida is thrilled to see Plexus’ trust and commitment to expanding its operations in Malaysia with the establishment of its sixth manufacturing plant. Our country’s robust electrical and electronics ecosystem, the exceptional capabilities of our local talent, and our well-developed semiconductor supply chain provide the perfect foundation for investors like Plexus. We are buoyed by the opportunities this investment will bring for Plexus, the local community, and the industry, and we look forward to Plexus’s continued advancement in Malaysia.”

Victor Tan, Plexus’ regional president Asia-Pacific, stated “The establishment of the new Plexus Bridgeview facility demonstrates our commitment to growth within the region, and provides a strong opportunity to meet the growing needs of our valued customers. We are grateful for the facilitation and continued support of Miti, Mida and Invest Penang to help enable these important milestones on Plexus’ growth journey.”

As part of its commitment to being a sustainable and responsible business partner, Plexus contributes to non-profit causes within Malaysian communities and encourages employee volunteerism through charitable giving initiatives, and science, technology, engineering and mathematics education sponsorships and collaborations. Notably, Plexus has installed solar panels at the Plexus Islandview and Seaside facilities and plans to continue this effort across all remaining facilities to reduce its carbon footprint.